newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus 8T has dropped to $569, Google Pixel and Nokia phones are also on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with an excellent selection of new smartphones on sale. We start with the OnePlus 8T that’s currently getting a $180 discount thanks to the upcoming Memorial Day. This means you can get your new phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just $569. You also get a Quad-camera setup with a 48MP main shooter, a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display, Warp Charge 65, and a free bumper case with your purchase.

pocketnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Nokia 8#Nokia Corp#Camera#The Oneplus 8#Xl#Just Black#Phones#64gb Storage#Processor#128gb Storage#3gb Ram#256gb Storage#12gb Ram#Discount#Sale#Today#Grabs#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Sideloaded Android 12 DevPrev3 on Pixel 3A, bricked phone

Yesterday I sideloaded the Android 12 Dev Preview 3 on my Google Pixel 3A. Enabled Developer options (did NOT! enable OEM unlocking, this wan't an instruction) and ADB. Sideloaded the file via Recovery. Sideloading went fine, Stage 1 > Stage 2. Finished succesfull. Reboot device > Nothing. 'Can't find valid...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 Pro leaks in new renders, more details outed

Is there any design without punch hole as of now in general? Dont mention pop ups ,they are c... Axon 30 (not yet launched but should also have udc) Pixel 5 the best pixel to date when it comes to symmetric design despite dated hardware and ug... Its ok but...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

OnePlus pulls Android 12 Beta due to bricked OnePlus 9 phones

With the announcement of Android 12 at Google I/O came the beta reveal for the new OS. Many companies are taking part in the Android 12 beta program, which is meant for Android fans and enthusiasts alongside developers. However, it seems like things aren’t going well at OnePlus’ end. The company has pulled the beta for its phones due to user reports of bricked OnePlus 9 devices.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 5 and more devices are on sale right now

We keep on getting great deals on Android devices. This time we visit Samsung.com, where we find some of the most popular smartphones on the market. You can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for just $100 with 128GB storage when you trade-in an eligible device, meaning that you can get up to $700 savings. If you want a larger phone, you can grab a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which are also getting up to $700 savings, meaning you can get one for $300 and $500, respectively. They all come packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and some of the best cameras available on a smartphone.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 appears in new renders, more specs revealed

Fingerprint sensor are old and slow? Hah, no chance! Fingerprint scanning is much more reliabl... Not always the case. Some phones with physical ones still have a delay to waking up the screen after scanning. Rating0 |. S38822071. KZK. I do not think google would spend money on custom sensor....
Cell Phonesnextpit.com

Google Pixel 6: A new design and an exclusive processor?

Even in a turbulent 2020, Google's range of Pixel smartphones continues to be updated with rumors swirling about the next-generation Pixel which includes a brand-new design language and Google's very own in-house SoC. Here is a list of compiled information and rumors about the upcoming handset. The Pixel 6 is...
Cell Phonestechadvisor.com

Google Pixel XE: Everything you need to know

Let's be absolutely clear: the Pixel XE is an unconfirmed device at the time of writing. Its appearance is all down to leaked photos from the SlashLeaks Twitter account that appeared recently. Traditionally, Google introduces its new Pixel devices at the end of September or mid-October, with occasional outliers or...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Google Phone Can Now Announce Aloud Who's Ringing You

Google Phone is rolling out a new feature that audibly announces who's calling you with their Caller ID or number. This new feature can be found in the latest update to the Android app. Google Phone Now Announces Aloud Who's Calling You. Those using Google Phone on their Android device...
Cell Phonesfreenews.live

There were details of the smartphone Google Pixel 6 Pro

Following the high-quality images, some details about the next top-of-the-line Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone have surfaced online. Insider Max Winebach shared the information during the 217th edition of the Mobile Tech Podcast. So, Weinbach confirmed that the novelty will work on the Whitechapel proprietary chip. SoC in terms of power will be located between Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888. Google does not pursue the goal of making the chip the most powerful.
NFLAndroid Authority

Google hints UWB is coming to future Pixel phones

Google has hinted that it’s adding ultra wideband technology to future Pixel phones. The UWB functionality should let you use your Pixel as a digital car key. You can also expect widened Fast Pair support for Beats headphones as well as BMW and Ford cars. Your next Pixel phone may...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Pixel 6 camera designed to better shoot diverse skin tones

Google’s computational photography prowess has been well documented, as its Pixel line of phones consistently offer one of the very best camera experiences in mobile despite using relatively underwhelming camera hardware. Whether it’s bringing light into pitch black rooms or producing creamy bokeh without the need of a second lens, Google’s proven time and time again software brilliance is the most important aspect of mobile photography. And with the Google Pixel 6, the company’s taking on a noble cause: make the camera smarter at photographing diverse skin tones, particularly darker ones.
Electronicsdailyresearchplot.com

Best Smartphones under $500, Google Pixel 4A, Mi 11X and more

Best Smartphones under $500: $500 dollars is a price range where you get some premium features along with powerful processors. Looking for the best picks in this segment, here are some devices that we recommend. Best Smartphones under $500. IQOO 7. Not many have heard about this brand. It may...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Who needs the Pixel Buds A-Series when Google's regular Pixel Buds are so crazy cheap?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a very interesting and eventful day for both tech enthusiasts in general and fans of true wireless earbuds in particular, as May 18 will see the latest (online-only) edition of the Google I/O conference kick off, with the Pixel Buds family likely to gain a new member and Apple possibly looking to spoil its arch-rival's party by unveiling a pair of upgraded AirPods.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What to expect?

The information about the Pixel 6 in this article is based on leaks and rumors. When the phone gets released, we will update it with the official information. Leaked renders of the Pixel 6 in this article are from Front Page Tech. The latest Google Pixel 6 leak kinda broke...