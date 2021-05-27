OnePlus 8T has dropped to $569, Google Pixel and Nokia phones are also on sale
We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of new smartphones on sale. We start with the OnePlus 8T that’s currently getting a $180 discount thanks to the upcoming Memorial Day. This means you can get your new phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just $569. You also get a Quad-camera setup with a 48MP main shooter, a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display, Warp Charge 65, and a free bumper case with your purchase.pocketnow.com