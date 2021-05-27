Cancel
Warrensburg, MO

UCM Ranks First in State, 34th Nationally as Best for Non-Traditional Students in Homeland Security, Law Enforcement and Firefighting

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG, MO – A recent analysis by College Factual has placed the University of Central Missouri in the top 10% of the country for non-traditional students studying Homeland Security, Law Enforcement and Firefighting. More specifically it was ranked 34th out of 459 institutions of higher education by College Factual but also ranked first out of 14 institutions in Missouri to receive the 2021 Best for Non-Traditional Students Ranking in these majors.

