UCM Ranks First in State, 34th Nationally as Best for Non-Traditional Students in Homeland Security, Law Enforcement and Firefighting

For the third consecutive year, North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently earned the number one ranking as Best Medical Assistant Program in Georgia by the online resource Medical Assistant Advice. This recognition places NGTC at the top of 25 Medical Assisting programs in Georgia and considers graduation rate, tuition price, admission rate, retention rate, number of students enrolled, and editorial staff ratings to determine the top programs. Medical Assistant Advice has served medical assisting students and professionals since 2012 and offers current information regarding education and career statistics to help guide students. “We are so honored to have the distinction of being named the top Medical Assisting program in the state,” said NGTC Health Sciences Department Chair and Clarkesville and Currahee Medical Assisting Program Chair Stacie Bohannon. “I am thankful for our faculty and wonderful students who take great pride in their work. Our Medical Assisting program reputation is among the best, and our graduates are entering the workforce better prepared with the education they receive from North Georgia Technical College.” “North Georgia Technical College is very proud of our Medical Assisting students and faculty,” said NGTC Dean for Academic Affairs Christy Bivins. “This is the third year the program has been recognized for this distinction and is a testament of the type of graduates North Georgia Technical College produces. Our faculty members are also graduates of NGTC’s Medical Assisting program, only emphasizing the tradition of excellence spanning over generations of students.”