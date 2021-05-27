newsbreak-logo
GM Recognizes UAW At Joint Venture Battery Plants, But Will Ford Follow Suit?

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith both General Motors and Ford in the process of opening joint venture battery plants, one of the larger issues facing both has been whether or not these new plants would be unionized. Thus far, Ford has remained mum on the topic, merely saying that the decision would fall on its joint venture with SK Innovation, which will be called BlueOvalSK. However, GM has now set a bit of a precedent by saying that it will support the efforts of the UAW to unionize workers at its joint venture battery plants, according to GM Authority.

