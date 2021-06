Kevin W. Hoover, 59, of Frazeysburg, passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 4, 1962. His last several years were spent driving a dump truck for his own personal business, Chubby’s Trucking, and working consistently throughout this time for Sidwell Excavating. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with a few of his closest friends.