My favorite brunch locations for a long weekend

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day. Turn it into a hourslong relaxing brunch with cocktails, and I’m in heaven. I’m even fond of the times in college where the dining halls served “brinner,” or breakfast for dinner, during finals. Chicken and waffles or a burger topped with a fried egg — give me any food that’s remotely like a breakfast item, and I’ll eat it.