SALT LAKE CITY — Memphis guard Ja Morant wishes he could have one decision back from Wednesday's Game 2. And it had nothing to do with what happened on the basketball court. Morant had a lot of family members and friends — "double digits for sure" — in Utah for his first games in the playoffs. Sure, they were there to support him as his star continues to rise, but there was another reason he wanted them there. Utah crowds have the reputation of being loud and passionate; they also have a much more negative one, too. That was the side Morant's family dealt with Wednesday.