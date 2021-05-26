Miitopia For The Nintendo Switch Review – Heroes With A Thousand Faces
Character customization is one of the best parts of any game. For me at least, my investment in a game can be dramatically increased with a good character creator. Miitopia takes this concept and runs with it, letting you cook up the entire cast from scratch. Whether you want to put all your friends and family, or just a carnival of unspeakable horrors, in the starring roles? Well that’s up to you. I’m not sure that Miitopia has much more than that to offer. I’m also not sure the game needs anything else.cogconnected.com