Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Miitopia For The Nintendo Switch Review – Heroes With A Thousand Faces

By James Paley
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharacter customization is one of the best parts of any game. For me at least, my investment in a game can be dramatically increased with a good character creator. Miitopia takes this concept and runs with it, letting you cook up the entire cast from scratch. Whether you want to put all your friends and family, or just a carnival of unspeakable horrors, in the starring roles? Well that’s up to you. I’m not sure that Miitopia has much more than that to offer. I’m also not sure the game needs anything else.

cogconnected.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroes#Thousand#Fun Things#Perfect Dark#Faces#Scary Movies#Endless Customization#Character Creation#Creator#Weird Horrors#Demons#Auto Battle#The Game#Goblin Ham#Ghouls#Possibilities#Dark Lords#Unspeakable Horrors#Nightmares
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
Related
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Miitopia' (Switch) Partners With HelloFresh for Nintendo Switch Sweepstakes

Cast your friends, family, or anyone you choose in a comedy-filled adventure to bring down the face-stealing Dark Lord!. Since time immemorial, when evil arises, courageous warriors assemble to boldly defend their kingdoms. Are you ready to answer the call?. Create and customize Mii characters of your friends, family or...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Nintendo and HelloFresh team up for a Miitopia-themed sweepstakes

This isn’t a YouTube ad! Popular meal kit company HelloFresh and Nintendo have teamed up to celebrate Miitopia’s release by giving out Nintendo Switch prize packs. After all, “Chef” is one of the many jobs that await you in Miitopia plus you can cook up some grub to help boost your team stats. Having a solid menu and meals prepped to go should help in reclaiming all those stolen Mii faces.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

My Nintendo adds another Miitopia wallpaper in North America

Another wallpaper based on Miitopia is now up for grabs on My Nintendo in North America. You can claim it here for 50 Platinum Points. My Nintendo already received a couple of Miitopia rewards earlier in the month. Aside from the first wallpaper, a May calendar was added. Miitopia is...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

The Falconeer Heads To Nintendo Switch & Playstation In August

Wired Productions revealed today that they will be releasing The Falconeer: Warrior Edition for consoles this August. As you might suspect, this edition of the game will come with everything that's been released for the game so far. Including all the DLC, updates, and some bonus content on the side that makes this a complete package. But it wasn't named anything like "Ultimate" or "Complete" edition, as we're guessing they're going to be releasing more content for the game across the board. This version will be released on August 5th for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Pecaminosa Arrives on Nintendo Switch and Steam May 27th

There is only one week left for the noir Action-RPG created by Cereal Games; Pecaminosa to be released on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Pecaminosa will follow shortly after; with confirmation of the final release date of these versions for Sony and Microsoft’s consoles.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Episode 273: Nintendo Switch Online Battle Royale

Jordan joins to engage in fisticuffs over NES and SNES games on Switch before talking about his Mass Effect experience. Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!) Jordan Rudek returns to talk about his time with the remastered Mass Effect Trilogy but before we get to that, we have to collectively throw down about Nintendo Switch Online. Is John right that we'd largely just play 15 minutes of whatever notable games get added? Is Neal right that it's like a '90s Blockbuster rental lineup? Is Jordan right that Square Enix needs to figure it out and get the Quintet games up there? Maybe they're all correct, but we'll leave it up to you to decide.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is there a Scarlet Nexus Nintendo Switch release date?

Scarlet Nexus is shaping up to be a great action title. Previews are raving about its strong gameplay and characters, which, naturally, has Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite owners eager to play. But, is there a Scarlet Nexus Nintendo Switch version coming out? Here’s the lowdown on a Switch release date for Bandai Namco’s upcoming anime action game.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Rocket Wars – Nintendo Switch Review

From developer Archon Interactive and publisher Rooftop Panda, Rocket Wars is a multiplayer arena shooter for Nintendo Switch. Be it to kill some time, jam with friends, play solo, cooperatively, or even competitively, Rocket Wars has a few things to offer a few players. Without further ado, how one derives...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Miitopia Switch has been updated to version 1.0.3

The Nintendo Switch version of Miitopia hasn’t been out for a week yet, but that has never stopped Nintendo from releasing updates to their games. The first updates released for a game are usually the most important, as they address any major bugs that may have been found, enhance some already-implemented features with added compatibility to certain things, and more.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Mom Hid My Game 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Any kid that’s ever picked up a game controller knows the heartbreak of a parent telling them to stop playing. This is even worse in games where you can’t save. As a wise man once said, “parents just don’t understand.” What if this terrible reality kids everywhere have to face was turned into a video game?
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Family Trainer Announced for Nintendo Switch

Family Trainer, a game designed to pick up and play for players of all ages to work out, has been announced by Bandai Namco for the Nintendo Switch for a September 3, 2021 release. The game will combine both the Nintendo Joy Con Controllers and a Leg Strap to let players use their whole body during the fifteen minigames that are available.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch eShop could get a huge upgrade

A new patent filed by Nintendo shows a personalized rating system could come to the Nintendo Switch eShop. If implemented, the system could tailor a user’s eShop browsing experience by recommending games it thinks they’d most likely be interested in playing. Reported by Game Rant, the patent details a system...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Maneater (Nintendo Switch)

Remember the scene in Piranha 3D when the piranhas attacked the beach partiers, turning the water redder than their beer-filled Solo cups? If, like me, your thought the whole time was, “Finally,” then Maneater may be the game for you. I say “maybe,” because unlike that movie scene, Maneater out-stays its welcome.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Ladders by POWGI (Nintendo Switch)

Ladders by POWGI is the latest POWGI-branded word game on the Nintendo Switch. Many of these have been released on the Switch (also on the Wii U and 3DS), varying in quality. PN has reviewed the good, the average, and the subpar titles. Ladders is more of a middle-of-the-road release, an average game in most respects that only enthusiasts of the POWGI series will want to grab at launch price.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Warps onto PS4 and Nintendo Switch

A new console launch trailer for BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION has been released just before the game’s Friday, May 28th debut on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A new console launch trailer for BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION has been released just before the game’s Friday, May 28th debut on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesknowtechie.com

Nintendo might release a new Switch as early as September

Rumors have been circulating about the development of a new Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen. Now it looks like those rumors have been confirmed. According to new reports, the new console could come out as early as this September. A report from Bloomberg claims that people close to the...
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

ODDWORLD: COLLECTION FOR NINTENDO SWITCH NOW AVAILABLE

What’s better than Oddworld Inhabitants’ critically acclaimed Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath? All three of them in a beautifully designed single package. Oddworld: Collection for Nintendo Switch is now available at your local video game retailer. Created by Oddworld Inhabitants, and co-published by Microids,...
Video Gamesimore.com

How to enable automatic Nintendo Switch software updates

Nintendo is regularly tweaking the software of the Nintendo Switch to improve the system's stability, make it easier to use, and introduce new features. The same is true for the makers of the best Nintendo Switch games, who often deliver free new content and bug fixes with game updates. Having...