Miitopia For The Nintendo Switch Review – Heroes With A Thousand Faces

Jordan joins to engage in fisticuffs over NES and SNES games on Switch before talking about his Mass Effect experience. Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!) Jordan Rudek returns to talk about his time with the remastered Mass Effect Trilogy but before we get to that, we have to collectively throw down about Nintendo Switch Online. Is John right that we'd largely just play 15 minutes of whatever notable games get added? Is Neal right that it's like a '90s Blockbuster rental lineup? Is Jordan right that Square Enix needs to figure it out and get the Quintet games up there? Maybe they're all correct, but we'll leave it up to you to decide.