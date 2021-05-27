U.S. Auto Loans Get Bigger And Longer As New, Used Vehicle Prices Surge
As the semiconductor chip shortage rages on and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cause additional problems with the supply chain, new and used vehicle inventories have plummeted in recent months. As a result, both new and used vehicle prices have skyrocketed to new highs. Regardless, most consumers don’t seem phased at all, and many continue to buy despite less than ideal terms. As a result, U.S. auto loans are expanding in terms of dollar amount and length, according to a new study from Experian seen by Reuters.fordauthority.com