If, like many women, you find yourself suffering from heartburn during pregnancy you might have been told that it’s a sign that your baby will be born with a full head of hair. Unlike most old wives tales, even though it seems farfetched, this one was somewhat bolstered by a small 2006 study published in Birth, which found an association between the severity of heartburn during pregnancy and the amount of hair a newborn had. There still hasn’t been a definitive cause and effect relationship proven, but some experts hypothesize that the same hormones that cause heartburn in pregnancy may also cause baby hair to grow. That said, the reason why some babies are born with a full head of hair is related to genetics.