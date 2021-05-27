Stab Podcast: “I Couldn’t Believe How Powerful The Horse Was”

It’s difficult to know what a ‘little too far’ is when talking to people about TV shows since there are still plenty of us that don’t think that a work of fiction CAN go too far considering everything that can be done with acting and special effects. But when it comes to subject matter there are plenty of people that think going too far is a relative term given that it can mean just about anything. Heck, these days going too far might mean not asking a person’s consent when walking in the same ten-foot space they’re occupying. That might be an exaggeration but the unfortunate part of this world at the moment is that the realistic view of TV shows is that some of them do push the envelope even if in real life people might see things differently. From the portrayal of real-life situations to the manner in which certain characters are represented it’s fair to say that TV might go too far for a lot of people that don’t think such depictions are fair, but sadly they might not care too much if a show goes too far in the other direction, meaning they don’t care about double standards so long as their own sensibilities are kept intact. This is why ‘going too far’, despite being a fundamental idea, is easily co-opted when it comes to the individual.