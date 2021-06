Seiler has spent nearly two decades in corporate and private practice and a few years as a neonatal intensive care nurse as well. Most recently, he served as the general counsel of the American Physical Therapy Association. Prior to APTA he was the director of law and corporate secretary for Airlines Reporting Corporation. Seiler’s association experience dates to 2004 when he was staff counsel at the American Nurses Association, primarily focused on its subsidiary, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, where he ultimately served two terms on its board from 2010-2014. He started his legal career with Kitch Drutchas Wagner Valitutti & Sherbrook in Detroit. Seiler earned his JD from the Catholic University of America and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Michigan.