A portion of Frederica Street was closed for a time Saturday afternoon, after a three-vehicle collision involving a semitruck that sent two people to the hospital. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the collision occurred at 2:05 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Frederica Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Loop. Reports say Ann Melton, 80, of the 1900 block of Cullen Avenue was attempting to make a left turn onto Frederica Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Loop, when she pulled out in front of a semi driven by Brian Kawas, 29, of Livermore.