Seventeen years after our onscreen besties bid farewell on the series finale of the beloved NBC sitcom, the cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — is finally back together again in the same room to look back fondly on their time on the show. Hosted by James Corden, the almost-two-hour-long special includes a trivia game inspired by the episode "The One With the Embryos," a fashion show (complete with the holiday Armadillo costume), and oh, so many tears. If you don't find yourself welling up by the end too, well then *makes Ross and Monica's substitute swear gesture.* —Ruth Kinane.