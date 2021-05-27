Melissa Agard and Lisa Subeck: Nurses deserve a seat at the table

Dear Mayor de Blasio and other city budget decision-makers,. The federal government recently provided funds for our school system to recover from the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). In addition, New York State has fully funded the Foundation Aid formula for the first time since 2007. A public health crisis brought our city to a grinding halt in early 2020, and the decade-old school nurse crisis has reached a zenith of daily shortages, anger over working conditions, and pay inequity. New York City has enough money to care for the health of our students in schools. School nurses must be included in the next city budget, for fiscal year 2022, due by July 1.