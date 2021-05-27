Melissa Agard and Lisa Subeck: Nurses deserve a seat at the table

HUD’s Office of Public and Indian Housing (PIH) sent letters to 696 public housing agencies (PHAs) on May 10 indicating how many Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs) each is eligible to receive. EHVs, provided through the American Rescue Plan (see Memo, 3/15), are intended to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, or fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. Previously, PIH issued Notice PIH 2021-15, which describes the process for allocating 70,000 EHVs (see Memo, 5/10). PIH created a new website for the EHV program, including the list of the 696 PHAs and the number of EHVs they may administer, Notice PIH 2021-15, a list of training webinars, and Continuums of Care (CoCs). FAQs will be added.