newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

How Income Growth in Wisconsin Compares to Other States

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
news-shield.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April -- a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it could outpace wage growth, weakening the buying power of the American consumer. Such an outcome would be a reversal of a long-term trend in much of the United States.

www.news-shield.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Income#Consumer Price Index#Inflation#National Income#Earnings Growth#Average Earnings#Population Growth#Average Cost#American#31 755 369#27 150 465#Percent Growth#Capita Growth#Personal Income Figures#Wage Growth#Real Personal Income#United States#Earning Incomes#Annual Earnings#Regional Price Parity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Highest Unemployment

The first few months after the COVID-19 pandemic, American unemployment rates reached the highest levels since The Great Depression. That has improved substantially and the national jobless rate currently hovers around 6%. However, that remains much higher than in early 2020 when unemployment was at a five-decade low, at 3.5%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics […]
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

US household spending growth moderates; core prices jump

U.S. personal spending rose at a steady yet moderate pace in April after a stimulus-fueled binge a month earlier. The reading is consistent with sustained growth in the biggest part of the economy and partly reflects faster inflation. Purchases of goods and services increased 0.5% following an upwardly revised 4.7%...
Public Healthtennesseestar.com

Jobless Claims Drop to 406,000, Yet Another Pandemic Low

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims dropped to 406,000 last week as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Labor. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics figure released Thursday represented a decrease in the number of new jobless claims compared to...
Income Taxgpec.org

GPEC statement on proposed flat state income tax

Over the last several years, Greater Phoenix has been a top market in the United States for Gross Domestic Product, personal income and quality job growth. We stand in full support of our community partners across the region to ensure they have the requisite funding to continue propelling Greater Phoenix into an innovation-centered economy.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Job searches spiked in states cutting unemployment benefits, analysis shows

The premature loss of unemployment benefits in two dozen states caused a modest uptick in job searches, according to a new analysis published by Indeed this week. At least 24 Republican states decided this month to opt out of the federal unemployment program that provided out-of-work Americans with an extra $300 a week, on top of their regular state benefits. The supplemental benefit is not slated to expire until Sept. 6, 2021.
EconomyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

16 States Where Incomes Are Rising Fastest

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April — a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it will outpace wage growth, weakening the […]
Personal FinanceTax Foundation

How Does Your State Treat Social Security Income?

Thirteen states tax Social Security benefits, a matter of significant interest to retirees. Each of these states has its own approach to determining what share of benefits is subject to tax, though these provisions can be grouped together into a few broad categories. Today’s map illustrates these approaches. Thirty-seven states...
Wisconsin Statehngnews.com

Wisconsin, 5 other states sue Frontier over Internet speed claims

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and five other states and counties, on May 19 sued Internet service provider Frontier Communications, alleging that the company did not provide many consumers with Internet service at the speeds it promised them, and charged many of them for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.
BusinessBoston Globe

Prices up 3.6 percent annually in April, reflecting upward trend, but policymakers say it’s temporary

Prices were up by 3.6 percent in April compared to a year ago, continuing a trend of rising inflation, although economic policymakers say the increases aren’t here to stay. Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday showed that prices rose 0.6 percent in the past month. However, consumer spending fell 0.1 percent in April compared to March, after adjusting for inflation, as stimulus running through the economy began to slow down.
Businesswolfstreet.com

Inflation Bites Chunk out of Personal Income & Spending

Paying even more to get even less. Exactly what American consumers need the most in these trying times. So we’ve got a little situation here. We’ve got a little bitty inflation uptick, I mean the worst inflation spike in three decades, and now total personal income from all sources, including from the now fading free-money-from-the-sky stimmies, rose 0.5% in April compared to April a year ago; but adjusted for inflation, “real personal income,” fell 3.0% year-over-year, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday.
Economyepi.org

There is no justification for cutting federal unemployment benefits

There are still nearly 10 million people actively looking for work and unable to find it. April state jobs and unemployment data released last Friday show that in many of the 24 states—led by Republican governors—that are cutting federal unemployment insurance (UI) programs, labor market conditions look similar to the national picture.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Newsweek

How Bank of America Minimum Wage Compares to Other Banks

The Bank of America (BoA) announced on Tuesday that it will raise the minimum wage for its U.S. employees to $25 an hour by 2025. The bank, which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, also announced that it will require its vendors across the country to pay employees at least $15 an hour, more than double the national minimum rate of $7.25.