Monticello, IA

Troop 66 helps plant trees lost in derecho

Monticello Express
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 1 and May 22, Scouts Troop 66 of Monticello volunteered to plant a total of 3,100 sapling trees in southern Jones County on property destroyed by the August 2020 derecho. The Troop worked with volunteers and Ben Bruggeman of Bruggeman Lumber.

Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”