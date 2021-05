(670 The Score) Former Bulls forward Toni Kukoc has been selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Kukoc will be inducted in the class of 2021 by the Hall of Fame’s international committee. Kukoc played seven of his 13 NBA seasons for the Bulls (1993-2000) and was a key part of championship teams in 1996, 1997 and 1998. He was also the Sixth Man of the Year in 1995-’96.