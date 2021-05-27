Cancel
Warrensburg, MO

Showing Support for Service Members, UCM Hosts WAFB Command and Staff

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Central Missouri Military and Veterans Success Center was part of a campus tour that involved the 509th Bomb Wing and 442nd Fighter Wing command and staff from Whiteman Air Force Base. Taking part in the event were UCM and base members, from left, Lisa Toms, vice provost; Courtney Irvine, WAFB site coordinator; Vicki Orcutt, director of Extended Studies; Shomarri Taylor, Veterans Upward Bound specialist; Courtney Swoboda, director of Military and Veteran Services; Chief Jason Hodges, 509th Bomb Wing Command; Col. Kyle Wilson, vice commander, 509th Bomb Wing; Roger Best, university president; Phil Bridgmon, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; Maj. Shelley Ecklebe, public affairs officer, 442nd Fighter Wing; Genna Joseph, coordinator of certifications and academic transition; Chief Earl Dundas, acting command chief, 442nd Fighter Wing; Tonya Kuranda, director of Veterans Upward Bound.

