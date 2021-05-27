newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ainge on Irving's Boston racism comments: "I never heard that from Kyrie, and I talked to him quite a bit"

celticslife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Ainge was on Toucher and Rich this morning and pushed back on Kyrie Irving's comments from Tuesday night. "I think that we take those kinds of things seriously," Ainge said. "I never heard any of that from any player in my 26 years in Boston. I never heard that from Kyrie, and I talked to him quite a bit. I don’t know. As far as I’m concerned, we’re just playing basketball."

www.celticslife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Love And Basketball#Ecf#The Sports Hub#Boston Kyrie#Kendrickperkins#Nets#Sports Hub#Racism#Reporters#Things#Crowd#Perception#Lunacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
Minorities
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Bring on the Play-In Tournament!

The final day of the regular season was certainly a busy affair, as all 30 teams were in action. And there wasn't much clarity at the beginning of the day either, as many of the playoff seeds were not locked in. While some teams were playing with postseason/play-in tournament in mind, others were taking one last shot at improving their draft lottery odds. Here's a look at some of Sunday's most important happenings.
NBANBC Sports

Ainge shares fitting shout-out for new Celtics in Hall of Fame

The Boston Celtics were well-represented in Springfield this weekend. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed Sunday and includes forward Paul Pierce, NBA icon Bill Russell (as a coach) and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman, who received the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in broadcasting.
NBAFox News

Nets' Kyrie Irving hopes for no 'subtle racism' from Celtics fans as series shifts to Boston

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will head to Boston to face the Celtics for the next couple of games in their first-round playoff series. Irving was asked Tuesday night after the Nets’ Game 2 win what he expected in his latest return to TD Garden and in a heightened atmosphere. Irving noted that it wasn’t his first time back playing in Boston against the Celtics, but he hoped for at least one thing.
NBABleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving Earns $525K in Contract Bonuses for 2020-21 Performance

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving played his way into a healthy bonus with the 2020-21 regular season now in the books. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Irving will receive $525,000 after triggering a few stat-based incentives in his contract:. Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42. Kyrie Irving bonuses. Total of $525K. ✅3PTM. ✅Turnovers. ✅Offensive...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown officially available tonight

Jay Allen: Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) will go through his pregame warmups and be a game-time decision tonight against the #Blazers. Jamie Hudson: Celtics Update: Jaylen Brown (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Kemba Walker (left oblique; strain) is out vs. Blazers Sunday. 1 week ago – via Twitter chrisgrenham.
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving hopes to not hear racist remarks from Boston fans

Kyrie Irving is hesitant about fan engagement with the Brooklyn Nets playoff series against the Boston Celtics moving to TD Garden on Friday. “I mean it’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston, so I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on, subtle racism and people yelling s— from the crowd,” he said Tuesday after Brooklyn took a 2-0 lead in the series. “But even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”
NBAHastings Tribune

Ira Winderman: Heat-Celtics a rivalry with meaning, mouthiness, melodrama

That the Miami Heat’s 2021 playoff-race fate well could be decided in Boston should come as no surprise. Heat-Celtics has a way of elevating the stakes. Last season, it was the Heat eliminating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. A decade earlier, it was the Heat ending Boston’s Big...
NBAchatsports.com

Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury. "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Gary Washburn: Time For New Voices in Celtics Front Office

Danny Ainge made attempts to recover from another difficult offseason where the Celtics lost a key contributor in Gordon Hayward and entered the season with a roster exception to replace him. The team eventually added Evan Fournier, a good fit whose entrance got derailed by COVID, then replaced a struggling Moe Wagner with Jabari Parker in hope of a resurgence.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Explains Why Basketball Doesn't Come First For Him Right Now

Kyrie Irving has always been a socially conscious individual and when something bothers him, he makes sure to voice his opinion. Throughout this season, Irving has made it abundantly clear that basketball is not the most important thing in his life, and while that may bother some fans, there is no denying that he has every right to feel that way. At the end of the day, human rights are way bigger than sports and if Kyrie wants to dedicate his life to righteous causes, he should be able to do so.
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBAYardbarker

Watch: This Nets fast break is one of the prettiest of the season

It took until the final day of the season, but the Brooklyn Nets managed to pull off one of the prettiest plays of the entire season Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nets guard Mike James deflected a desperation pass into the hands of Blake Griffin, who managed to connect with Kyrie Irving on a behind-the-back pass. Irving directed another touch pass back to James, who bounced it off the backboard for Kevin Durant to finish.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Used His Press Conference To Discuss Palestine And Israel: "There’s A Lot Of Stuff That’s Going On In This World, And Basketball’s Just Not The Most Important Thing To Me Right Now."

As the NBA regular season draws to a close, this is usually the time where stars lock in and prepare for the intense battles to come. But for Kyrie Irving, his mind just isn't there right now. In a chat with Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report, he explained why:. “For...