We now know kickoff times for six Husker football games this season. The 2021 campaign will begin over the noon hour the last Saturday in August. It was announced on Thursday that the Aug. 28 Nebraska opener will be televised on FOX, with a 12 p.m. CST kickoff. It will have a lot of eyeballs on it. The Husker-Illinois game is one of only five FBS games in Week Zero and the only conference matchup.