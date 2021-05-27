Islanders eliminate Penguins in six games
For the third consecutive season the Pittsburgh Penguins have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the First Round after the New York Islanders defeated the Pens 5-3 last night. The Islanders won their third game in a row to take the series in six games 4-2. The Pens built two early leads in the game, but New York came back quickly each time, and eventually took control of the game with three goals in a three minute span of the second period. Two of the goals came within 13 seconds after the Pens had taken a 3-2 lead.www.wisr680.com