newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska ends session marked by tax cuts, internet expansion

By GRANT SCHULTE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers ended a historic session Thursday marked by major tax cuts, a grant program to expand high-speed internet service and regulations to clear the way for the state’s new casino industry.

But they left major work unfinished, most notably the once-a-decade ritual of redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts, which will force them to return to the Capitol later this year. The session was also shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and bitter disputes over how to use excess money in the state budget.

“This has indeed been an historic session of the Legislature, but there is still more work to do,” Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said in his traditional end-of-session speech to lawmakers.

Lawmakers this year lowered the state’s top corporate income tax rate, a change sought by business groups but fervently opposed by some lawmakers, who questioned whether it would actually help Nebraska attract and retain businesses.

Nebraska will also phase out taxes on Social Security income and provide a full tax exemption on military retirement pay to try to keep retirees from leaving the state. Combined with existing and new property tax initiatives, Ricketts said the state will spend more than $1.8 billion on tax-reduction measures over the next two years.

Lawmakers and Ricketts created a $20 million-a-year grant program as well to encourage internet providers to extend high-speed service to underserved areas, particularly those in rural areas.

Nebraska also has new regulations for the state’s fledgling casino industry, which voters legalized this year. The casino law will allow sports betting, except on University of Nebraska and Creighton University teams when they play in-state games.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers said lawmakers faced numerous challenges throughout the session, including the prospect that they’d be forced to abruptly pause the session because of the coronavirus pandemic. That never happened, however, and lawmakers continued working with social distancing restrictions that made it more difficult to interact with one another and the public.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, praised lawmakers for passing a balanced budget with a relatively small 2% spending growth and for passing innovative new laws, including a measure to let banks offer cryptocurrency services. Nebraska is only the second state to do so, behind Wyoming.

He also praised the tax measures as “the most consequential series of tax cuts this Legislature has passed” in decades.

“All of these things make Nebraska more competitive and more affordable,” he said.

The session saw major coronavirus legislation pass with sweeping legal protections for businesses, schools and other organizations against pandemic-related lawsuits. Another new law will allow residents to order carry-out alcohol from restaurants and buy and shoot off larger fireworks.

Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol in September to approve new legislative and congressional districts, among others. The process has always been partisan even in Nebraska’s ostensibly nonpartisan Legislature, where Republicans outnumber Democrats but more moderate lawmakers often break ranks.

___

Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

466K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Wyoming State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Of Nebraska#Lawsuits#State Budget#Taxes#State Lawmakers#Ap#University Of Nebraska#Creighton University#Lincoln#Republicans#Democrats#Major Tax Cuts#Nebraska Lawmakers#Tax Rate#Property Tax#Social Security Income#In State Games#Regulations#Tax Reduction Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fired Florida employee receives whistleblower status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee has received whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating the agency’s policy about communicating with the media. The employee, Rebekah Jones, had raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data’s curator. State...
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold’s Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

$12.6 million in federal grants going to Nebraska airports

LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration has announced $12.6 million in federal grants going toward Nebraska. The 2021 Airport Improvement Program grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements. The airports that will receive funding include...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Nebraska Stateknopnews2.com

More than $12.6M in federal grants awarded to support Nebraska’s aviation system

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff, and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.
Nebraska Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Iowa StateKETV.com

COVID-19 in Iowa, Nebraska: Tracking cases, and the latest vaccine information

A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had gotten the vaccine or were likely to get it, which was an all-time high for this poll. State leaders across the United States announced they were dropping mask requirements for fully vaccinated residents in the wake of the CDC issuing new guidelines. But the country may be moving too quickly and not focusing enough on the key part of CDC's guidelines, one expert told CNN on Saturday.
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...