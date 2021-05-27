The Hook: Enjoy Tampa Bay’s Run, Bucs Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask at the tail end of Round 2, and one PFN draft analyst thinks he’s in the best situation early on. Few teams have the luxury of entering the NFL Draft with minor overall needs. Yet, that’s the situation the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in this past April. Bruce Arians’ squad won the Super Bowl in February, and in March, they managed to retain most of their top-level talent in free agency. That roster maintenance allowed them flexibility a month later. In Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Already, he’s in a great spot, but did he get the best draw out of the top QBs?