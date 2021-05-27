Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates lose fifth in a row/host Cubs this afternoon-on WISR

By Bob Cupp
wisr680.com
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost their fifth game in a row, falling 4-1 to the Chicago Cubs last night. Former Pirate starting pitcher Trevor Williams earned the victory, allowing three hits and one run over six innings. Williams did not walk a batter and struck out seven. Pirates starter Will Crowe didn’t make it through the second inning, allowing three runs on five hits. The Bucs had five hits in the game and struck out 12 times.

www.wisr680.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Swaggerty
Person
Nick Gonzales
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisr#Hits#Bucs#The Chicago Cubs#Wisr#Triple A Indianapolis#Butlerradio Com#The Game#Pitcher Trevor Williams#Infielder Nick Gonzales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBabc23.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
Waterloo, WIWatertown Daily Times

Pirates rack up 12 hits, bash Vanguards

MAZOMANIE - Sophia Schneider earned the complete-game decision on the mound and helped her own cause with four hits and two RBIs as Waterloo defeated Wisconsin Heights 9-4 in a Capitol South softball game on Tuesday. Abbie Gier hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Pirates. Michaele Riege...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Suffers quad contusion

Stallings was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants with a bruised left quadriceps, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run before taking a foul ball to the leg during the seventh inning. Stallings will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any time.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Nationals: Jon Lester deserves heroes welcome in return to Wrigley

When Jon Lester steps foot in the Friendly Confines wearing a visitor’s uniform for the first time since leaving town, the stadium nickname will have new meaning. When Lester walks on the field for batting practice in a jersey emblazoned with the name Washington Nationals, he should do so to a video montage of his time with the Chicago Cubs.. When Lester toes the rubber in the first inning, he should get a standing ovation from Cubs fans. When Lester enters the dugout after the first inning, he should get a curtain call from Cubs fans. All this while wearing the opposing team’s colors.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Struggles With RISP Prevent Series Victory

The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled mightily with RISP against the San Francisco Giants costing them a series victory in their four-game series. When the San Francisco Giants rolled into PNC Park this past Thursday the Pittsburgh Pirates had lost four series in a row. Against the Giants, however, the Pirates were able to somewhat right the ship by splitting their four-game series against the team with the most wins in the National League.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Adam Frazier: Reaches base three times Sunday

Frazier went 2-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants. His .323 batting average is at its highest level since the second game of the season and he's slashing .361/.418/.541 in 67 May plate appearances. Frazier, who saw time in left field Friday for the second time in 2021, entered the season with a career .273 batting mark, so it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his lofty numbers. Regardless, the 29-year-old has proven to be one of the team's most consistent players and has likely boosted his trade stock.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates wrap up regular season with 10-1 win over Marshall

The Marshall Owls baseball team felt the wrath of the Boonville Pirates baseball team Thursday night at Twillman field in Harley park. Although the Owls entered the game at 19-3 overall and winners of 14 straight, they were clearly no match for the Pirates in a 10-1 loss. As for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Minors: Under-the-Radar Prospects Off to a Hot Start

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a very deep farm system so some prospects are bound to go under the radar. Here are four who are off to hot starts to the 2021 season. The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of young talent coming up through the system. Many names we have already covered here like the scorching hot start to the season for Roansy Contreras, Travis Swaggerty showing off some power, and the team’s potential double play combo of the future looking outstanding.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. ... I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBwesb.com

Pirates Recall RHP Kyle Keller

The Pirates have recalled RHP Kyle Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis and have optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis. In two games with Indy, Keller pitched 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out five batters while walking two. Keller will be wearing uniform #67. He made two appearances over three separate stints...
Deerfield, WIWatertown Daily Times

Demons ride fast start to 7-4 win over Pirates

DEERFIELD - Morgan Mack had two hits and Grace Brattlie drove in two runs for Deerfield's softball team in a 7-4 win over Waterloo on Saturday. Deerfield (10-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. Mack singled and scored on an error, Ashley Ballmoos hit an RBI single and later scored on a base hit by Addison Kapral.
Boonville, MOBoonville Daily News

Pirates nab six on TCC Baseball Team

The Boonville Pirates baseball team would like to get at least three games back in the Tri-County Conference during the 2021 season. After finishing 4-3 in the TCC, the Pirates fell to Hallsville, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks to finish fourth overall. However, during the all-conference selections on Thursday, Boonville...
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBsky963.com

Braves lose to Pirates in Extra Innings

The Atlanta Braves lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 6-4 in ten innings on Thursday, May 20. With the loss, the Braves drop to 20-24 on the season. The Braves host the Pirates again at Truist Park in game 2 of the four-game series with the first pitch of Friday’s game, May 21, scheduled for 7:20pm.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs: Can Ian Happ become a threat from both sides of the plate?

Over the weekend, I missed the entire Cubs-Tigers series. My wife and I spent the weekend with friends in Indianapolis and, in a move I’m sure she wasn’t upset about – I forgot my laptop at home. The self-imposed break was nice, but pretty much immediately upon my return, I...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Jeremiah Paprocki Named Wrigley Field’s New PA Announcer

When longtime Wrigley Field public address voice Andrew Belleson left his post over the winter to pursue other opportunities, there was talk that the Cubs might opt to treat the position like they do the 7th Inning Stretch. No, not by showing videos of Harry Caray, but by using guest announcers until they’d settled on a permanent replacement.
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates fall 4-1 to Giants, settle for series split

The Pittsburgh Pirates (17-22) and San Francisco Giants (23-16) wrapped up a four game set on Sunday afternoon. The Pirates, winners of two consecutive ballgames via a walkoff, were looking to take the series against the Giants, who boast the highest winning percentage in the National League. The Pirates sent...
Marshall, WIWatertown Daily Times

Cardinals rally for five in the seventh to stun Pirates

MARSHALL — Kelby Petersen had three hits and Haiden Nolden drove in three runs as Marshall defeated Waterloo 10-9 in a Capitol South baseball game on Friday at Firemen’s Park. Marshall (4-3, 3-1 in conference) trailed 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, but rallied with five runs on five...