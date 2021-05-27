Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

TOWNSHIP WINS AWARD FOR BAYSIDE PARK

bricktownship.net
 13 days ago

Township of Brick was presented the Excellence in Design Award for Bayside Park in Multi Use Facility at the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association (NJRPA) Annual Awards Ceremony at the Summit Family Aquatic Center in Summit, NJ. Mayor John G. Ducey was present on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 to accept this award.

www.bricktownship.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Volunteers#Project A#Water Park#State Parks#Public Parks#Njrpa#Covid#The Awards Program#Park And Recreation#Bayside Park#Township#Barnegat Bay#Jersey Shore#Super Storm Sandy#Design Awards#Mayor#Leisure Services#Brick#Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Township eager to break ground on Percheron Park

The following is a press release from Moorestown Township and The Friends of Percheron Park:. When you drive down Moorestown’s Main Street, you can’t help but notice the beautiful, historic buildings, the magnificent shade trees and the charming mix of homes, shops, restaurants, schools and churches. You also can’t help but notice the unsightly, empty lot at the corner of Main and High Streets, right in the center of all that charm. This summer, Moorestown will finally replace the eyesore on that corner with a beautiful public space called Percheron Park. As Mayor (Nicole Gillespie) and President of the Friends of Percheron Park (Kathy Logue), we decided to team up and write this press release to let everyone know what’s happening there and why we think it’s such a good thing for our town.
Iosco County, MIiosconews.com

Iosco County townships awarded tire removal funds

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced last week that it has awarded $770,936 in grants to fund 59 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups in 72 counties across the state. Two of those local entites include AuSable Township, which received...
Cranbury Township, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Cranbury Township awards new contract for dredging of Brainerd Lake

Cranbury officials are able to continue with plans to dredge Brainerd Lake later this year after awarding a $3.08 million contract for the project to SumCo Eco-Contracting. The Cranbury Township Committee approved the awarded contract through a resolution at its May 24 virtual Township Committee meeting. The township had received four bids for the project, when bids opened on May 20.
Salisbury Township, OHWFMZ-TV Online

Salisbury Township announces possible summer events at Franko Park

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – With the cancellation of traditional summer programs once again this year due to the fallout from the pandemic, Salisbury Township officials announced that there may still be some summer programming at Franko Park. Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich explained Salisbury's parks and recreation board in recent days...
Westfield, NJgoleader.com

‘Ambitious and Aggressive’ Master Plan Unveiled For Township Parks

SCOTCH PLAINS – The master plan for township parks and recreation facilities envisions significant upgrades to several parks as well as more artificial turf and lighted sports fields, plus feasibility studies on possible outdoor swimming pools and an indoor recreation center. “I’m very pleased with it,” Recreation Commission Chairman Mike...
Lower Saucon Township, PAsauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Township Awarded Grant for Rail Trail Resurfacing

A portion of the 10-year-old Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township will receive a makeover thanks in part to a Lehigh Valley Greenways mini grant. Lower Saucon Township is one of 14 local recipients of mini grants funding conservation projects, the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (D&L) and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) announced earlier this month.
LifestyleGladwin County Record

Billings Township Community Park reopens with new playground

The Billings Township Community Park reopened on Saturday, May 29 after work was completed on the new playground. A ribbon cutting event was held for the park on Saturday, and many locals came out to enjoy the new playground equipment, provided food, ice cream and nice weather. The old playground...
Politicsmyhcicon.com

Washington Township unveils new fire station and aquatic park

Washington Township Hendricks County along with Veridus Group, Meyer-Najem, DELV Design, RL Turner and HWC celebrated the groundbreakings of Station 144 and Murphy Aquatic Park. “The Washington Township/Avon Fire Department is excited to begin work on our new fire station,” Chief Dan Smith said. “As our community continues to grow...
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

Harmony Park Wins Governor’s Hometown Award

(Robinson) – The Robinson Kiwanis Club was recently recognized for its efforts to bring Harmony Park to life. Harmony Park was one of the projects recognized with the “Governor’s Hometown Award.” Since 1983, the “Governor’s Hometown Awards” program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. The Kiwanis Club Harmony Park project began in 2016 and was completed in 2019. Harmony Park is located at Washington Park and includes a series of outdoor musical instruments each designed to harmonize with the others which are accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability. Harmony Park also includes a free library.
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Nature-based preschool receives special-use approval in Park Township

PARK TWP. — A new nature-based preschool from Outdoor Discovery Center has taken an important step forward in the planning process. During its regular meeting Thursday, May 27, the Park Township Planning Commission approved a special-use permit for ODC to establish a new preschool with associated buildings, parking and a pond on property that was once part of the Park Township Airport.
Beauty & Fashioncatcountry1063fm.com

CENTER TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS HEAR FROM DEVELOPER INTERESTED IN RISINGER PARK

At last night’s meeting, the Center Township Supervisors heard from a developer interested in purchasing Risinger Park. Fred Coy said he wanted to purchase the park and develop it into an over 55 community, setting up duplexes for single families in the area. Coy said that the land would be better put to use in this fashion as it fills what he sees as a need.
Pungoteague, VAshoredailynews.com

Pungoteague Ruritan/Onancock Rotary Bayside Poker Run

The 15th annual Bayside Poker Run will be held Saturday, July 31 with its headquarters at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club. Sponsored by the Pungoteague Ruritan Club and the Onancock Rotary Club, this event raised almost $6,000 last year for scholarships for local students and to benefit community non-profit organizations serving the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Moorestown, NJthesunpapers.com

Parks and Rec. earns award for therapeutic programming

On May 19, the Moorestown Parks and Recreation Department received the Jacquie Stanley award for Excellence in Therapeutic Programming for “Bow Wow Bakery” from the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association (NJRPA). NJRPA was founded in 1928 and awards New Jersey’s outstanding Recreation and Park agencies for excellence in programming, publicity and facility design. Theresa Miller, director of the Moorestown Parks and Recreation department, and Cynthia Roberts, assistant director, accepted the award.
Lynnwood, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Three honored with state parks and recreation awards

The Washington Recreation and Park Association recently announced that 32nd District State Rep. Cindy Ryu, the City of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz all received awards during a ceremony at its annual conference. The awards program honors individuals and organizations for their contributions to the field of recreation and parks in Washington state.