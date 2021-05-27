TOWNSHIP WINS AWARD FOR BAYSIDE PARK

The following is a press release from Moorestown Township and The Friends of Percheron Park:. When you drive down Moorestown’s Main Street, you can’t help but notice the beautiful, historic buildings, the magnificent shade trees and the charming mix of homes, shops, restaurants, schools and churches. You also can’t help but notice the unsightly, empty lot at the corner of Main and High Streets, right in the center of all that charm. This summer, Moorestown will finally replace the eyesore on that corner with a beautiful public space called Percheron Park. As Mayor (Nicole Gillespie) and President of the Friends of Percheron Park (Kathy Logue), we decided to team up and write this press release to let everyone know what’s happening there and why we think it’s such a good thing for our town.