After regrouping and reinforcing, Toronto FC headed home to Exploria Stadium in an effort to rebound from their humbling loss to the New York Red Bulls and in the hopes of leaving their early season woes in their rearview mirror. Chris Armas’ side found themselves heading into this match against the new (?) and controversial Columbus SC with more reinforcements within their ranks, with newly acquired Jamaican international defender Kemar Lawrence in the matchday 18 and MLS veteran marksman Dom Dwyer soon to be eligible to play, the manager has further artillery in his tactical quiver to add alongside Yeferson Soteldo to go forth this season.