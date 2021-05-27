newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Kohl's saw first-quarter sales rebound. How did it fare against competitors?

By Sari Lesk
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The chain recorded $3.7 billion in sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, a nearly 70% increase over the same time last year, but down 4% from 2019.

www.bizjournals.com
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebound#Time#Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Kohl’s Hikes Outlook As First-Quarter Results Far Exceed Expectations

Kohl’s Inc. significantly increased its earnings outlook for the year after reporting first-quarter earnings that came in well ahead of Wall Street’s targets. First-quarter net sales and earnings exceed expectations and company raises full-year 2021 financial outlook;. First-quarter net sales increased 69.5 percent;. First-quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.09;...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Macy's beats estimates for quarterly same-store sales

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Macy’s Inc on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales growth, as consumers vaccinated for the coronavirus and flush with stimulus money returned to its stores. Sales at owned and licensed stores that have been open for at least an year surged 63.9%...
Financial Reportsvendingmarketwatch.com

Flowers Foods increases net income on lower sales in first quarter

Thomasville, GA-based Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and other bakery foods, reported financial results for the company's 16-week first quarter ,ended April 24, 2021. KEY POINTS. Sales decreased 3.5% to $1.302 billion, compared with record results in the prior...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Kohl's reports market-beating results for the fiscal first quarter.

The U.S. retailer raised its guidance for the full financial year. Kohl’s Corp shares opened more than 10% down on Thursday. Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported market-beating results for the fiscal first quarter on Thursday and raised its guidance for the full year. The stock, however, was still registered under pressure in premarket trading.
Financial ReportsJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Macy’s Reports Surprisingly Profitable First Quarter

It’s a good day to be a Macy’s exec. The company reported a surprisingly profitable first quarter this morning—and noted that consumers spent abundantly on clothing, luggage, and other categories that had flatlined during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Macy’s first quarter saw comparable sales up 62.5% on an...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Audacy

Target reports surging first-quarter sales

Minneapolis-based Target said Wednesday that their first quarter sales rose 23 percent as shoppers bought more apparel and returned to in-person shopping. Online sales grew 50 percent after increasing 118 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter. "Our performance in the first quarter was outstanding on every measure, and showcased the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Kohl's results beat estimates, outlook raised

Kohl's Corp. reported first quarter net income of $14.0 million, or 9 cents per share, after a loss of $541.0 million, or $3.52 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.05 blew past the FactSet consensus for 8 cents. Revenue of $3.89 billion was up from $2.43 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.68 billion. Kohl's is guiding for a full-year net sales increase in the mid-to-high teens percentage range, up from a mid-teens percentage rate increase previously. And adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $3.80 to $4.20, up from $2.45 to $2.95 previously. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.15. Kohl's stock fell 3.1% in Thursday premarket trading, and has gained 48.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 9.6% for 2021 so far.
EconomyPosted by
WWD

Kohl’s Posts ‘Great’ First Quarter But Tempers Optimism

Kohl’s Corp. has “never been as well positioned for back-to-school and holiday,” as it is now, according to Michelle Gass, chief executive officer. “We’re set up for a great holiday,” said Gass on Thursday, after the retailer reported a swing into profitability for the first quarter and “across the board” gains.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.
Financial Reportsgreentechlead.com

Canadian Solar sales jump 32% to $1.08 bn in first quarter

Canadian Solar announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total module shipments in the first quarter of 2021 were 3,139 MW, a 42 percent yoy increase and 5 percent quarter-over-quarter (qoq) increase. Of the total, 267 MW was shipped to the Company’s own utility-scale solar power projects.
Markets360aproko.com

Kohl’s shares tumble despite the retailer’s strong sales beat and hiked outlook

Kohl’s shares tumbled Thursday, despite the company reporting fiscal-quarter quarter profit and sales that exceeded expectations and hiking its full-year forecast. The stock was recently down more than 8% in premarket trading. It followed a similar trend with Target and Lowe’s, both of which reported strong earnings results a day...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Kohl's raises 2021 adjusted profit outlook

May 20 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp raised its forecast for 2021 profit on Thursday, as it prepares for the upcoming shopping boom after a pandemic hit. The mid-priced chain forecast its 2021 adjusted earnings to be between $3.80 and $4.20 per share, excluding certain charges, versus a prior range of $2.45 to $2.95. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Financial Reportsgrocerydive.com

Target's comp sales up 23% as its private brands hit record growth

Despite a tough comparison against last year's gains, Target grew its sales and market share significantly in the first quarter. First quarter comparable sales grew 22.9%, with store comps up 18% from last year's 10.8%. Operating income rose 407% to $2.4 billion in Q1. As consumers become more comfortable going...
Financial ReportsJanesville Gazette

Kohl's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $1.05 per share.
Financial ReportsSeattle Times

Nordstrom’s quarterly loss narrows as sales soar 44%

Nordstrom bled red ink in the three months ended May 1 despite soaring sales. The Seattle retailer’s loss in its fiscal first quarter narrowed to $166 million, or $1.05 a share, and included an after-tax debt refinancing charge of $64 million. That compares to a loss of $521 million, or $3.33 a share, in the year-ago period, which included after-tax charges of $173 million tied to COVID-19.
Financial Reportspcimag.com

Hexion Inc. Sales Are up 10% in First Quarter of 2021

COLUMBUS, OH — Hexion Inc. recently announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company reported total net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were $753 million, an increase of 10% compared with $687 million in the prior year period. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $11 million compared to a net loss of $59 million in the prior-year period.