Kohl's saw first-quarter sales rebound. How did it fare against competitors?

Kohl's Corp. reported first quarter net income of $14.0 million, or 9 cents per share, after a loss of $541.0 million, or $3.52 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.05 blew past the FactSet consensus for 8 cents. Revenue of $3.89 billion was up from $2.43 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.68 billion. Kohl's is guiding for a full-year net sales increase in the mid-to-high teens percentage range, up from a mid-teens percentage rate increase previously. And adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $3.80 to $4.20, up from $2.45 to $2.95 previously. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.15. Kohl's stock fell 3.1% in Thursday premarket trading, and has gained 48.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 9.6% for 2021 so far.