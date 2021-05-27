Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Heath Spivey Named New President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.

californianewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Tennessee State
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Executive President#Ceo#Company President#Founder Of Delta#Atlanta Regional Office#Mack Volvo#Https Www#Send2press Newswire#N C#Strategic Development#Incumbent President#Wife#Advanced Technology#Send2press Newswire#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Charlotte, NCCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Is Now The First City in The Carolinas To Use Facial Recognition Software

The Charlotte Douglas Airport has just officially started using facial recognition cameras on passengers who travel through the airport. According to a press release we received from the Department of Homeland Security, the new system is initially being rolled out by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) within the international flights area to verify that passengers arriving in Charlotte are who they say they are. It takes only seconds to scan the facial biometrics of passengers and ‘is more than 98 percent accurate.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.
Charlotte, NCthefallonpost.org

High Adventure at the South Pole

Story and photos by Brent Kunzler, Doctor of Health Science PA-C In 2017, I was attending a meeting for current and former Special Forces medics (18D) in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is an annual forum that is part medical conference, part hands-on training, and exhibitions of medical-related products. I had been an SF medic for years and attended this conference when I could, and when I had the time and money. That year I was walking down the many aisles of vendors and came across an exhibit presented by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), showing opportunities to work at the South Pole. Naturally, I filled out the application without giving much more thought to it other than it would be an interesting job.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Online farmer’s market launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Market Wagon has expanded its online farmers market to Charlotte. That startup provides a way to snag goods from local farms and artisanal food vendors year round. The online store offers items typically found at a farmers market such as produce, eggs, dairy, meat and baked goods.
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Gas still hit or miss in North Carolina, Lake Norman

May 17. Getting gasoline is still a hit of miss endeavor in Lake Norman and Charlotte, but it is getting better. More stations have gasoline more often, but North Carolina remains the epicenter of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown which ended last week. Locally, sources say police and fire vehicles are...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Finding gas remains a struggle for Charlotte-area drivers — and a more expensive one

Charlotte-area drivers can expect to begin the week still struggling to find gas — and paying more to refuel their vehicles. As of Monday morning, about 57% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel, GasBuddy.com energy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a tweet. That’s down from 68% on Saturday morning. In South Carolina, about 49% of stations were out Monday, he said.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

New plaza in Uptown to become Duke Energy’s corporate headquarters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced Monday that Duke Energy Plaza, the 40-floor office tower currently under construction in Uptown Charlotte, will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as Metro Tower, Duke Energy Plaza will house about 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Johnson C. Smith University will require students to get vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University announced that it will require students arriving back on campus this fall to come fully vaccinated. This means all students will have to have received either the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna/Pfizer vaccinations. The university said waiting until the start of school...
Posted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Escape to The Atlantis Bahamas

If you're ready for a tropical getaway, consider The Atlantis Bahamas on Paradise Island. The Atlantis is welcoming tourists with open arms and covid protocol. Just complete a Bahamas health visa. You must either present a negative covid test result no more than 5 days before your trip, or your covid vaccination card.