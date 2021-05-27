The Nightmare Before Christmas Pulls Into The Station For Funkoween

One would not think that a Halloween celebration in May would be exciting but Funko managed to pull it off with their Funkoween event. From a new FUN TV episode to a huge selection of Pop reveals, Halloween thrills are here this summer. Funko has already revealed so many new upcoming Pops but the reveals keep on coming with even more with some spooky films joining the Pop Vinyl train. Three films are coming to the world of Funko Pop with new additions to a previous line as well as new movies entering the fold. One unique thing about each of these new reveals compared to other Funkoween debuts is each has a Chase Pop in their set. Chase Pop Vinyls are a very unique way to add something limited edition to a common release and are always highly sought after. Some Chase variants feature a simple item swap while others have a completely new Pop Vinyl molds that stands out and each one of these reveals shows just that. They will consist of: