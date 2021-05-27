newsbreak-logo
The Nightmare Before Christmas Pulls Into The Station For Funkoween

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone's favorite Christmas/ Halloween film is back as Funko debuts a huge selection of new Pops for The Nightmare Before Christmas. Starting things off first is the beloved stop motion film getting their very own Pop train set similar to the Disneyland 65th Anniversary Circus Train. Seven Pops are getting their very own Train Car that is fully detailed and loaded with a perfect spooky design. Two of the Pops will be retailer exclusives, and when all are together, they can be connected together, bringing The Nightmare Before Christmas to life! The fun doesn't end there either as Funko also revealed new The Nightmare Before Christmas Artist Series Pops with two also getting exclusives releases. The entree wave of releases will consist of:

bleedingcool.com
