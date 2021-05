The New York Mets employ solid young talent, which builds up the farm system. Let’s take a closer look at Met’s right-hander, Yennsy Diaz. The Mets have an underrated arm employed and placed in AAA Syracuse, Yennsy Diaz. In January 2021, the Toronto Blue Jays sent over Yennsy Diaz along with Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski in exchange for Steven Matz. With his new role and a fresh start in New York, Diaz hopes to move through the year towards a bullpen role in Queens.