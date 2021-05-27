Ranking The NFC South: Quarterbacks

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEvery Thursday until the season begins, I’ll be going through each position group in the NFC South, ranking them by team from fourth to first. I would have loved to kick things off with wide receiver, but we’ll wait to see what happens with Julio Jones before we do that. Instead we’ll start with quarterbacks, where two teams in the division are pressing the re-set button, while the other two rely on stud veterans to carry their offenses once again.

NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he was still learning how to call HC Bruce Arians‘ system midway through the 2020 season. “Midway through the year, I was still trying to figure out how to call the plays,” Brady said, via HODINKEE Radio. “I just read [the plays] off my wristband and tried to visualize what was going to happen. It’s like learning a completely new language. You’ve spoken English for 20 years and someone goes, ‘Hey man, let’s speak some Spanish.’ And you are like, ‘Huh? That makes no sense to my brain.’”
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons add DT Olive Sagapolu after rookie minicamp

The Falcons invited five tryout players to rookie minicamp, and one of them has turned that opportunity into a roster spot. As you may have seen yesterday, Atlanta added veteran Olive Sagapolu to the roster, giving them one more interesting player in a deep and intriguing defensive tackle group. Sagapolu...
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Eli Ankou: Agrees to deal with Falcons

Ankou has signed with the Falcons, John Deighton of the Falcons' official site reports. Ankou impressed at the team's mini-camp and earned a contract as a result. He has 27 games of NFL experience under his belt split between the Jaguars, Browns and Cowboys.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Falcons Signing DL Olive Sagapolu

The Atlanta Falcons are signing DT Olive Sagapolu to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent. Sagapolu tried out for the Falcons during their rookie minicamp this weekend. Sagapolu, 24, went undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Packers briefly before being waived...
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Quotes: Sean Payton recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021

"Yeah, so look, we spent a lot of time with him. The first thing you see is a guy that has won a lot of games. He's someone that I think is a good foot athlete. (A) Real good competitor, we liked a lot. He's played in big games, played at a high level so we felt like it was it was right at the right time in the draft that would be good for us and we're glad he was there."
NFLtheozone.net

I mean Taysom Hill ran a 4.4 forty coming out of college Tebow ran a 4.7.

[In reply to "All the faux outrage of Tebow’s Jax tryout missed the obvious (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 12:32:09 05/13/21]. I'd say, comparing Hill and Tebow is a stretch. There's a lot of guys out there that you could scheme production to in the Redzone. Tebow being signed by the Jaguars is for no other reason than he and Urb are buddies, because there are better TE's that they could have signed that wouldn't have called into question the legitimacy of the signing. Anyway, the proof will be in the pudding. We'll see.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Do the Saints Really Need a New Quarterback?

After Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL several weeks ago, New Orleans found themselves with a question mark over their starting quarterback slot for the first time in 15 years. A man who currently leads Tom Brady as the competition’s all-time passing leader would be a significant blow to any team, so what’s next for the Saints?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: 4 reasonable expectations for Jameis Winston in 2021

The New Orleans Saints have concluded their draft, and now we are looking forward to the beginning of the season. However, we still need to figure out who will be the starting quarterback for the black and gold next season. After Drew Brees retired, the Saints immediately starting thinking about...
NFLBleacher Report

Ian Book Drafted by Saints: New Orleans' Updated Depth Chart After Round 4

The New Orleans Saints added to their quarterback room Saturday by selecting Notre Dame's Ian Book with the No. 133 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Following the selection of Book, here is a look at the Saints' current offensive depth chart:. QB: Taysom Hill,...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL Draft: What Saints failed to do in post-Drew Brees era and one pick they definitely got right

The New Orleans Saints are entering a different era in their franchise's history, one the organization has been preparing for a few years. Drew Brees finally decided to hang up his cleats, leaving the NFL as the league's all-time leader in passing yards and finishing with the second-most passing touchdowns. Brees delivered the franchise its lone Super Bowl victory and made the Saints one of the league's preeminent franchises for 15 seasons.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

How each draft pick will contribute to the 2021 Saints

Payton Turner-DE (1st round, 28th overall) First round draft pick Payton Turner came as a bit of a surprise to many Saints fans, as a lot of us did not expect him to be the team’s top pick. With the departure of Trey Hendrickson, and with Marcus Davenport struggling to stay on the field, it makes sense to draft a defensive end, and it’s a pretty sure thing that Turner will play quite a lot in 2021.
NFLaudacy.com

Undrafted NFL prospect duped in Falcons 'tryout' hoax

A former college football player hoping to earn a shot in the NFL says a callous prankster pulled off a bizarre hoax that played on his dream of playing professionally. Former Austin Peay standout defensive back Juantarius Bryant revealed the apparent deception in an emotional social media post this weekend.