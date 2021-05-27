Ranking The NFC South: Quarterbacks

[In reply to "All the faux outrage of Tebow’s Jax tryout missed the obvious (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 12:32:09 05/13/21]. I'd say, comparing Hill and Tebow is a stretch. There's a lot of guys out there that you could scheme production to in the Redzone. Tebow being signed by the Jaguars is for no other reason than he and Urb are buddies, because there are better TE's that they could have signed that wouldn't have called into question the legitimacy of the signing. Anyway, the proof will be in the pudding. We'll see.