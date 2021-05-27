The Ultimate Fighter Returns Next Week Only On ESPN+

The Ultimate Fighter returns next week exclusively on ESPN+, and you know what? I am excited for it. I know the last few seasons before it went away were…not the best TV, but I miss this weird mix of UFC card and The Real World. The coaches for this season will be Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega ahead of their planned title match later this year. They will be coaching men's bantamweight and middleweight fighters on the show, as 16 fighters compete for a shot at a UFC contract. You can watch the trailer for the new season of The Ultimate Fighter down below.