Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Gets A Gameplay Trailer

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco released a brand new trailer this morning for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes as we get more gameplay. The game throws you all the way back to the year 2003 in the shadow of the Zagros mountains in Iraq, where members of a U.S. military unit are caught within the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In this gameplay trailer, we get a far better look at the design and layout of the game as this one looks far more immersive than previous entries. In this particular storyline, something ancient and evil has awakened in the shadows and has found a new prey to hunt. Specifically, you and the unit. The choices you make will determine whether or not you make it out alive, and how many of you survive. Enjoy the video, which we have for you below, as the game will be released later this year for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

