Will Christian Pulisic start for Chelsea in Champions League final? Tackling the big question facing U.S. soccer's biggest star

Thomas Tuchel has been urged to drop one of his first-team stars - striker Timo Werner - if he wants to win the Champions League final against Manchester City. The Blues striker, a £47.6 million signing from RB Leipzig last summer, has struggled in front of goal with some glaring misses. However his all-round play has remained strong and he scored the crucial first goal in Chelsea's 2-0 second leg win in the UCL semi-final against Real Madrid.