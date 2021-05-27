newsbreak-logo
Blackrock Neurotech partners with the University of Pittsburgh to improve robotic arm control

By Heather Hall
rdworldonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at the Rehab Neural Engineering Labs had previously demonstrated a BCI system that enabled reaching and grasping movement in up to 10 continuously and simultaneously controlled dimensions. However, BCI control of the arm relied on visual cues and lacked critical sensory feedback. In the current study, artificial tactile percepts were enabled using sensors in the robotic hand that responded to object contact and grasp force and triggered electrical stimulation pulses in sensory regions of the participant’s brain.

www.rdworldonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
EngineeringNewswise

Brain Stimulation Evoking Sense of Touch Improves Control of Robotic Arm

Newswise — PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2021 – Most able-bodied people take their ability to perform simple daily tasks for granted—when they reach for a warm mug of coffee, they can feel its weight and temperature and adjust their grip accordingly so that no liquid is spilled. People with full sensory and motor control of their arms and hands can feel that they’ve made contact with an object the instant they touch or grasp it, allowing them to start moving or lifting it with confidence.
TechnologyEurekAlert

Brain-computer interface with artificial tactile feedback improves robotic arm control

A brain-computer interface that didn't rely on vision alone but also mimics the sensation of touch dramatically improved the ability of a person with tetraplegia to manipulate objects with a brain-controlled robotic limb. The participant performed various tasks at a level comparable to able-bodied humans. Prosthetic devices controlled by brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), which measure movement-related brain activity from implanted electrodes and translate it into the conscious control of a robotic limb, have enabled some paralyzed users to regain functional movement. However, the use of BCI-controlled systems is limited. They often rely on visual cues alone and lack the critical sensory feedback from being able to feel the objects being grasped. To address this, Sharlene Flesher et al. added an afferent channel to the BCI to mimic sensory input from the skin of a hand, resulting in a system that both "reads" and "writes" information to the brain. Flesher et al.'s bidirectional BCI reads neural activity from the brain's motor cortex to control the robotic arm. At the same time, sensors on the robotic hand's "skin" recode the mechanical forces it experiences, transmitting them back to the somatosensory cortex through intracortical microsimulation, allowing the user to perceive tactile sensations as if they were generated from their own hand. The male participant in this study was a 28-year-old who had sustained an injury 10 years prior. With the new BCI, he substantially improved trial times for a series of upper-limb assessments involving moving different shaped objects, including emptying a cup full of bits of paper and plastic that was on the right of a table into an empty cup on the left. In all tasks, his times were reduced by half compared to doing the same work without a BCI that provided tactile feedback, from a median time of 20.9 seconds to 10.2 seconds. "The results of Flesher et al. open up many avenues of inquiry, including the possibility of advancing robotics and the development of tactile artificial skins into clinical use, to transhumanist questions about augmenting human capabilities with nonbiological sensors," writes Aldo Faisal in a related Perspective.
EngineeringWired

This Brain-Controlled Robotic Arm Can Twist, Grasp—and Feel

Nathan Copeland was 18 years old when he was paralyzed by a car accident in 2004. He lost his ability to move and feel most of his body, although he does retain a bit of sensation in his wrists and a few fingers, and he has some movement in his shoulders. While in the hospital, he joined a registry for experimental research. About six years ago, he got a call: Would you like to join our study?
EngineeringUS News and World Report

Man's Robotic Arm Works Faster With High-Tech Sense of Touch

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The robot hand extends toward a small cube, guided by signals from electrodes implanted in the brain of partially paralyzed patient Nathan Copeland. In surprisingly smooth fashion, Copeland's mind directs the robot hand to pick up the cube and move it to another...
Sciencesingularityhub.com

Scientists Added a Sense of Touch to a Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm

Most people probably underestimate how much our sense of touch helps us navigate the world around us. New research has made it crystal clear after a robotic arm with the ability to feel was able to halve the time it took for the user to complete tasks. In recent years,...
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Brain Stimulation Lets User Feel Robotic Arm

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have demonstrated that providing direct sensory feedback into the brain dramatically enhanced an impaired patient’s control of a robotic arm. The arm was operated through a brain-computer interface, but the system also included brain implants in an area of the brain responsible for sensory feedback. When the patient completed tasks using the arm, he was significantly faster when sensory feedback was enabled, mimicking the way someone can feel an object they are gripping with their hand. The technique could make brain-computer interface systems easier and more intuitive to use, and therefore practical.
EngineeringEngadget

Researchers boost robotic arm movement by adding a sense of touch

Nathan Copeland knows a thing or two about brain implants. More than a decade after a car crash left him paralyzed from the chest down, Copeland enrolled in a medical trial that helped him to regain his sense of touch. The breakthrough saw scientists implant chips in his brain that allowed him to control a robotic hand. Back in 2016, Copeland flexed his new appendage by fist-bumping then President Barack Obama. Now, in his mid-30s, he's become the focal point of another scientific breakthrough.
EngineeringNew Scientist

This robotic extra thumb can be controlled by moving your toes

People equipped with an additional, robotic thumb learned to control it with their toes – but prolonged used may come at a cost of their brains being less certain about how their hands work. Danielle Clode at University College London and her colleagues gave 36 people a prosthetic thumb that...
EngineeringPosted by
TheSpoon

Pittsburgh, PATechRepublic

Carnegie Mellon University to build robotics and manufacturing centers at defunct steel mill

A $150 million grant from the R.K. Mellon Foundation will help build the new spaces envisioned as partnering with the local community to spur economic revitalization. Thanks to a $150 million grant from the R.K. Mellon Foundation, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is set to construct a new on-campus science center, as well as develop its investment at Hazelwood Green through expansion of its robotics innovation and materials/manufacturing programs.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fayette County man in ‘Science’ after using brain implants to control robotic arm in Pitt study

PITTSBURGH — 35-year-old Nathan Copeland lost the sensation of touch and most of the ability to move his limbs in a car crash when he was 18. He broke his neck in the crash. According to our partners at TribLive.com, the Dunbar, Fayette County native has been involved in a study at the University of Pittsburgh Rehab Neural Engineering Labs to help regain some sensation and movement. He has a robotic arm that is controlled by electrode arrays implanted in his brain.