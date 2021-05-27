Cancel
Williamsville, IL

Live Rewind Podcast: Peek Talks About Williamsville’s Regional Semifinal Win Over Athens

channel1450.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Live Rewind podcast is the full audio from the segment in which coaches or players sit down to watch a memorable game from their careers and discuss it while watching our highlight. This podcast is brought to you by County Financial, contact your local agent today for a quote. In this episode, Williamsville High School 2020 graduate Wyatt Peek talks about the 2019 2A Williamsville regional semifinal basketball game between the Bullets and Athens.

Williamsville, ILchannel1450.com

Bullets Come Back To Beat Cardinals in Sangamo Soccer Action

Williamsville trailed 2-1 at halftime but the Bullets scored three in the second half to beat Pleasant Plains 4-2 in Sangamo soccer action on Thursday. Grayson Mirabile and Blair Keebler each scored twice for the Bullets. Asya Smith and Sophia Smith scored in the first half for the Cardinals.
Williamsville, ILchannel1450.com

Six Bullet Football Player Celebrate Signing Day

Williamsville High School held a signing day ceremony on Wednesday for six Bullet football players. Conor McCormick and Ty Reeter are headed to Monmouth College, Cory Walbert is headed to Illinois College, Noah Sanders is headed to St Ambrose, FJ Simpson is headed to North Central College and George Spaniol is headed to Benedictine University.