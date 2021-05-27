595 Whalley ave.
Recently renovated spacious three bedroom apartment, one full bath. Updated appliances, vanity, mirror, vanity light and toilet. Ample kitchen cabinet space. Located very close to Yale University, SCSU and University of New Haven and is directly on bus line. Great location for all shopping and dining needs and easy access to highways. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout unit and forced heat. Off street parking available. Large shared front balcony.www.thescribeonline.com