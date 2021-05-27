newsbreak-logo
Man Screams 'Child Abuse' At Parents For Making Children Wear Mask At Park

Echoing the popular myth that children do not need to wear masks, an unknown man harassed multiple families in Arlington, Virginia. The man, seen riding an electric skateboard, stopped at multiple locations to tell parents that making children wear masks was child abuse. The accusation has become popular after television host Tucker Carlson told views in April that it was a form of child abuse. Police were called following the incident.

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

