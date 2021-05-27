Man Screams 'Child Abuse' At Parents For Making Children Wear Mask At Park

I need to know the person to contact. The health department doesn’t seem to care. I have called them last Fall and again this week and nothing has been done about it. I hesitate to call DCFS, but I will if you think it will help. The problem is my neighbors behind me. Our yards back up to each other. They have a dog fence around their back yard even though they don’t have a dog, and they let the children go out there without wearing face masks. I have told them that the president has told us that we need to wear two masks when we are outside the house. They don’t care. Those kids are outside, playing together without any face coverings at all. Should I call DCFS? No one else seems to care that these people are putting their children at risk.