Man Screams 'Child Abuse' At Parents For Making Children Wear Mask At Park
Echoing the popular myth that children do not need to wear masks, an unknown man harassed multiple families in Arlington, Virginia. The man, seen riding an electric skateboard, stopped at multiple locations to tell parents that making children wear masks was child abuse. The accusation has become popular after television host Tucker Carlson told views in April that it was a form of child abuse. Police were called following the incident.www.latintimes.com