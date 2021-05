North Vancouver’s Natalia Hawthorn sounds like she’s somehow managing to keep her mind from racing faster than her feet right now. The former University of B.C. distance runner hit a Tokyo Olympics qualifying time in the 5,000 metres when she clocked a 15:05.91 at a race in Walnut, Calif., on May 9. She’s currently one of five Canadian women with standard in the hunt for three spots in what’s a convoluted process in even standard Olympic qualifying periods.