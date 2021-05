Max Verstappen has responded to Nico Rosberg’s comments about fully discovering just “how good” Lewis Hamilton really is.The Briton exposed a minor mistake from the Dutch driver in Portimao to snatch victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix - his second in three races this season.And after Rosberg’s praise for his former rival and teammate’s “phenomenal performance”, Verstappen squashed talk that he is unaware of the meteoric challenge in front of him this season.“I don’t need Nico to make me realise how good Lewis is,” he said. “I know he’s very good, otherwise you don’t win so many championships.”Despite falling short...