Traveling for Memorial Day? Here are the busiest times to drive or fly from Atlanta
If your Memorial Day weekend plans include driving or catching a plane from Atlanta, you can expect company — and possible traffic delays. After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, experts expect many more people will travel this holiday. AAA predicts most Georgians who will travel during the May 27-31 holiday period are expected to travel by car. Memorial Day weekend gas prices haven’t been this high in 7 years.www.ajc.com