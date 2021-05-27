newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Traveling for Memorial Day? Here are the busiest times to drive or fly from Atlanta

By AJC staff
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your Memorial Day weekend plans include driving or catching a plane from Atlanta, you can expect company — and possible traffic delays. After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, experts expect many more people will travel this holiday. AAA predicts most Georgians who will travel during the May 27-31 holiday period are expected to travel by car. Memorial Day weekend gas prices haven’t been this high in 7 years.

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Weather#Traffic Congestion#Atlanta Airport#Traffic Accident#Interstate Highways#Travelers#Car Parking#Georgians#Aaa#Covid#Georgia Dot#Tsa#Atlanta Highways#Atlanta Mornings#Drive#Commuters#Passenger Traffic#Georgia Roads#Motorists#Airports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Olympia, WAwa.gov

Allow extra time if traveling this Memorial Day weekend

OLYMPIA – With Memorial Day serving as the unofficial kick-off for summer travel, anyone hitting the roads during the holiday weekend should plan ahead and prepare for additional traffic – especially during peak travel times. For those who are traveling, consulting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Memorial Day weekend...
Retailconvenience.org

Memorial Day Travel to Rebound

ORLANDO, Fla.—AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day weekend. From May 27 through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
Lifestylesmartertravel.com

The Best (and Worst) Times to Travel for Memorial Day Weekend

Taking a road trip this Memorial Day weekend? Expect a lot of company out there on the highway. AAA Travel has released their annual forecast for Memorial Day weekend traffic, and they are predicting a “significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel” for the long weekend. An...
Florida Statehometownnewsbrevard.com

Big increase expected in Memorial Day Travel to and from Florida

FLORIDA — More than 2 million Florida residents are forecast to take a trip during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to AAA Travel. That’s a 62% increase from last year, when fewer than 1.3 million residents traveled, due to the pandemic. AAA Travel has noted significant increases in online...
Lifestyleksfr.org

Traveling for Memorial Day Weekend? Here's What You Should Know

Fasten your seatbelts. Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of our return to normal, especially when it comes to travel. What's happening to gas prices? What are the most popular destinations? What's the best time to get on the road?. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with a spokesperson for...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Atlanta Airport Is Huge For Delta – But Where Do Passengers Actually Fly?

Think Atlanta, think Delta. Last year, some 22.1 million passengers transited the airport with the airline. Over eight in ten passengers were domestic, with Norfolk to San Diego the number-one origin-and-destination (O&D). Florida was all-important, featuring 21 times in the top-25 O&Ds, helped by Delta having up to 153 daily departures to 16 Sunshine State airports.
TravelMacon Telegraph

Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

More than 37 million Americans plan to pack up and travel this Memorial Day, and online bookings show a good chunk are headed down South. Several Southern cities are among the most sought-after destinations for travelers this holiday weekend, according to data released by travel services website Priceline. Orlando, Miami and Nashville ranked in the top 5 most-booked cities for a hotel stay, while Atlanta placed high for both hotel and flight bookings.
TravelSFGate

To fly or to drive? That is the travel question of summer 2021.

With summer around the corner and the COVID-19 pandemic easing, many people are planning vacations. As you consider potential destinations and organize visits to see family and friends, one big question is likely to arise: Should I drive or should I fly? Pre-pandemic, the question would probably come down to some combination of cost and travel time. But in 2021, there's another important question: In which scenario are you more likely to get COVID-19?
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

Memorial Day holiday travel: Worst days and times to hit the road

WASHINGTON - Millions of people will travel this year during the extended Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says 34 million Americans are planning road trips – up over 50 percent from last year. Another nearly 2.5 million Americans will board airplanes this Memorial Day. Travel experts say that because...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Almost 2 Million Screened At U.S. Airports As Memorial Day Weekend Travel Gets Off To Strong Start

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1.96 million people through checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday, the highest total since the coronavirus pandemic began, with domestic travel surging in the wake of increasing vaccinations and relaxed safety guidelines, but the number of Americans traveling over the Memorial Day weekend is still expected to fall well below the levels of 2019.
CarsAutoweek.com

Are You Driving This Memorial Day Weekend?

With rates of vaccination approaching needed levels coupled with a relaxation of mask requirements in several U.S. states, this Memorial Day weekend will be the first major travel holiday since the arrival of several vaccines. Of course, one could say that spring break had already served up the first major...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

From The Roads To The Skies, Memorial Day Weekend Travel Is In Full Swing

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Whether you’re getting to your destination by car or by plane, officials say to expect it to be busy this Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, nearly 2.5 million Americans are expected to fly; that’s six times more than last year. The largest crowds at the Charlotte-Douglas Airport are expected this weekend, with 24 to 26-thousand daily local passengers.
TravelCNBC

Memorial Day travel to soar 60% even as gas nears $3 a gallon

Memorial Day weekend travel looks set to rise 60% compared to 2020, says AAA Travel. Nine out of 10 Americans traveling for the holiday will drive, even as the national average price for gasoline nears $3. While road, rail, bus and air travel are all rebounding, numbers have not returned...
TravelWDEL 1150AM

Travel bounces back: 105K Delawareans traveling this Memorial Day weekend

A sure sign of a return to normalcy--travel is rebounding and less people are staying home this Memorial Day weekend. More than 105,000 Delawareans planned to travel 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, according to a survey by AAA Mid-Atlantic. As many as 8,000 plan to travel by sky with Friday and Monday to be the busiest days at airports nationwide.
Public HealthNPR

Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

Millions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases is still hovering at around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population still hasn't been vaccinated.
Lifestylekanecountyconnects.com

AAA: Expect Crowded Highways, Planes If You Travel on Memorial Day Weekend

Kane County residents thinking about a getaway weekend this coming Memorial Day weekend should expect a few things we haven’t seen in awhile: traffic, crowds and high prices. According to AAA Travel, we’re going to see a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel from May 27...