Absolutely! People have all sorts of preferences and feelings about how they would like their life to be. Some people would like to have children, while others do not. It’s also totally OK for people to change their minds later in life. As with anything, you might feel strongly about something today and differently about it a year from now. You never know. What’s important is that you always allow yourself to have your own feelings and preferences about your own life. Even if everyone around you doesn’t feel the same way.