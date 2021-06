In an age where everything is taken literally, perhaps it’s only fitting to say Mike Tyson probably meant his words to be taken with a large grain of salt when he said legitimate high quality boxers want to “kill” Jake and Logan Paul, two near novices who have essentially taken much of the air out of the contemporary boxing scene. According to Mediate, Tyson claimed on his Hotboxin podcast that: “The real champions don’t even have that many views,” on social media compared to the Paul’s. “They’d be happy if they had a million views,” he continued. “These guys get 80 million views.”