newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

JENNINGS: Celebrating an 80-year-old Bob Dylan's influence

By Thom Jennings ngedit@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l26dy_0aDjO9av00
Bob Dylan, right, performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London, on July 12, 2019. (Isabel Infantes/PA via AP) Isabel Infantes

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan turned 80 years old on Monday. Dylan’s influence is far-reaching in popular music, not just as a performer, but as a songwriter.

Over the years I have found that my friends fall into two distinct categories when it comes to Bob Dylan as a performer, they either love his nasal sounding, unconventional singing style or hate it. My wife falls in the latter category, so I have to make sure she is not home when I break out my five-LP career spanning Dylan box set entitled “Biograph.”

There does seem to be universal agreement when it comes to Dylan’s iconic songs covered by other artists. People love them, which is probably why Dylan songs are often covered by other groups. A few of them have been covered by multiple artists, most notable are “All Along the Watchtower,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and “I Shall be Released.”

Dylan’s version of “All Along the Watchtower’ first appeared in November of 1968 on Bob Dylan’s “John Wesley Harding” album. Dylan released his version as a single, but it failed to chart. Just six months after Dylan’s version, Jimi Hendrix released the definitive version of the song.

Hendrix’s version became the highest charting single of his career, and his version of “Watchtower” appears on many lists of the greatest songs of all-time. Dave Mason of Traffic fame played bass during the initial recording session, and later in his career Mason charted with his own solo version of the song. Hendrix eventually replaced Mason’s bass parts with his own.

Other notable cover versions of “All Along the Watchtower" include U2’s, which appeared in their concert movie “Rattle and Hum, and the movie’s soundtrack, Dave Matthews Band’s version on “Listener Supported” and multiple recorded live versions by the Grateful Dead.

Unlike “Watchtower,” which did not chart for Dylan, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was a hit single for Dylan upon its initial release. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door" first appeared in the 1973 western “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid.” Dylan’s version clocked in at just 2:32.

Both Eric Clapton and Guns N’ Roses had success with their versions of “Heaven’s Door.” Clapton’s version has a reggae feel and while it did not break the top 100 in the United Sates, the song was a hit in England, and has appeared periodically in Clapton’s live set.

Guns N’ Roses released a few versions of the song, the first appearing on the “Days of Thunder” movie soundtrack and the most popular version on their “Use Your Illusion II” album in 1991. That version was Guns N’ Roses third and final number one single.

“I Shall Be Released” is the only song of the three that was recorded by another artist before Dylan released his own version. The Band’s version appears on their “Music from Big Pink” album, and the most notable version appears as the last song performed at “The Last Waltz.” Jerry Garcia included the song in his solo bands setlist for many years, and a diverse group of artists have covered the song, including Elvis Presley, Gov’t Mule and Greta Van Fleet.

Dylan is one of many notable musicians that have turned 80 years old, including Neil Diamond, Joan Baez, Beach Boys singer Mike Love and Animals lead singer Eric Burdon. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Parliament’s George Clinton, David Crosby and Paul Simon all turn 80 later this year.

Thom Jennings covers the local music scene for Night and Day.

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
139
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Dave Mason
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Pat Garrett
Person
David Crosby
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Eric Burdon
Person
Jerry Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Bob#Popular Music#Traffic#U2#The Grateful Dead#Guns N Roses#The United Sates#Gov#Rolling Stones#Parliament#Dylan Songs#Singer Eric Burdon#Singing#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
Museumsthebrag.com

There’s a Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

Come 2022, a Bob Dylan museum will officially be welcomed into the world. The museum will be brought into existence at none other than the Bob Dylan Center, where a goldmine of Dylan archives will be made available to view and experience by the public. As reported by Pitchfork, the...
Cambridge, MAwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
CelebritiesMiami Herald

80 things you should know about Bob Dylan on his 80th birthday

MINNEAPOLIS — He may stay forever young, but the calendar says Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday. The pandemic knocked the revered singer-songwriter off the road for the first time in more than three decades, but he responded with his first album of original material in eight years, the exceptional "Rough and Rowdy Ways." And we know he's not done.
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Chrissie Hynde Announces New Album of Bob Dylan Covers

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde has announced a new album of Bob Dylan covers, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan. The nine-track collection will be released digitally on May 21 and then physically in both CD and vinyl format a few months later on Aug. 20. Hynde's Dylan...
Miami, FLkjrh.com

Exhibit of Bob Dylan's artwork coming to FIU in November

Art by musician Bob Dylan will be on display in Miami in late November. The art exhibit will open at Florida International University on Nov. 30, the school announced in a press release. The collection will include drawings, paintings, and ironwork sculptures created by the Grammy-award-winning musician over six decades.
Public Health963kklz.com

Eric Clapton Details ‘Disastrous’ Two Week Side Effects from COVID-19 Vaccine

Eric Clapton called his side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine “disastrous” in a new letter shared by architect/noted anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. Graziadei shared Clapton’s letter to him with permission from the guitarist to Telegram. In the letter, Clapton writes, “In February this year, before I learned about the nature of the vaccines, (and being 76 with ephezyma) I was in the avant garde. I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days, I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one…”
Celebritiesmusserpubliclibrary.org

Bob Dylan’s Birthday Month

Most patrons of Musser Public Library would be surprised to learn that of the two Americans who have won the Nobel Prize for Literature in the 21st Century, one of them is my greatest musical hero, Bob Dylan, who was so honored in 2016. Arguably the most influential American artist of the 2nd half of the 20th Century, Dylan will turn 80 on May 24th, an event that has already spawned a new round of books and celebrations. For anyone wanting to learn the facts of Dylan’s life and career, among the biographies available I’d recommend Howard Sounes’ 2001 Down The Highway: The Life of Bob Dylan, which can be found on the shelf at MPL.
MusicBakersfield Californian

Bob Dylan turns 80 as fans celebrate with events throughout the world

The times they are a-changin’, but the music of Bob Dylan remains a constant. The pioneering Rock & Roll Hall of Famer celebrates his 80th birthday Monday, and fans are commemorating the momentous milestone with events throughout the world. At the center of the festivities is Duluth, Minnesota, where Dylan...
Theater & DanceSFGate

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Bob Dylan at 80: in praise of a mighty and unbowed singer-songwriter

Astonishingly, Bob Dylan turns 80 on Monday. For millions of people like me, this is a moment to celebrate. We’re insane, of course. We listen to him every day like other people pray. We’ve been to hundreds of the live shows – witnessed the transcendent moments and stood there loyally through entire set lists of dirge and backed-up drains. We know all 39 studio albums inside out; and the bootlegs; and the basement tapes; and the bootlegs of basements. We can tell you what year a recording was made simply by hearing which of Dylan’s dozen or so voices he is using. Bad Dylan for us is interesting Dylan. We were there for the desert wastelands of the mid-late 1980s, the soporific crooning-swamps of the middle 2010s; we even bought the 2009 Christmas album – a record so bad that an hour of pocket-dialled voicemail would make for less painful listening.
DrinksLaredo Morning Times

Bob Dylan's American Whiskey Brand Launches Limited-Edition 10-Year Aged Bourbon

Heaven’s Door Whiskey, Bob Dylan’s popular spirits brand, has unveiled its first-ever collaboration, and both fans and collectors alike will want to get their hands on this limited-edition offering. Heaven’s Door has teamed up with Redbreast Irish Whiskey on the release of an ultra-exclusive 10-Year Aged Bourbon finished in Redbreast...
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Bob Dylan turns 80 on Monday and it’s a big deal

Nobel Prize-winning musician Bob Dylan turns 80 on Monday and the tributes are rolling in. Minnesota’s Star Tribune — from the state where Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmermann — listed 80 things to know about the local kid, highlighted by sites that influenced his storied career. Other outlets are...
Musiceverythingzoomer.com

Bob Dylan at 80: Tracing the Legacy of Rock and Roll’s Poet Laureate, from the 1960s to Today

In 2016, Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, becoming the first singer-songwriter to be so honoured. A truly momentous occasion, Dylan, true to form, didn’t follow the accepted protocols: he did not appear in person to accept the award (Patti Smith accepted the medal, and performed “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”) or to deliver his mandatory lecture (which was read by the American ambassador to Sweden instead). The announcement also created something of a cultural schism, with many feeling the award was inappropriate or misguided, while others felt, well, that it was about damn time.
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Bob Dylan Was Called “Judas” By An Audience Member 55 Years Ago Today

55 years ago today, Bob Dylan was heckled at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, by a crowd member who called him “Judas.” Contrary to popular belief, the heckler wasn’t a folk purist who felt betrayed by Dylan playing electric; it was a young seminarian named Rob Halford who thought Dylan should be playing more like a rocka rolla. Read our review of the Bootleg Series set from this time period:
Mineola, NYNewsday

As Bob Dylan turns 80, here are his LI connections

Bob Dylan turns 80 on Monday. So to mark this auspicious occasion here are five connections the legendary singer-songwriter has to Long Island:. 1. He got quietly married on Nov. 22, 1965 to Sara Lownds in Mineola (one report said the ceremony was held outdoors under an oak tree; another report said it was indoors in a judge's chambers). The ceremony, at which the only guests were Dylan's manager Albert Grossman and a bridesmaid for Lownds, took place during a break in his tour. Lownds was 7 months pregnant with their son Jesse (they would have three more children and Dylan would adopt a child from Lownds' previous marriage). The marriage lasted until 1977.
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Bob Dylan at Eighty

Bob Dylan, the greatest songwriter of his era, turns eighty on Monday. A dominant presence for more than sixty years, Dylan has made an indelible mark on the history of rock and roll, in part by not treating age and longevity like most here-and-gone performers. The New Yorker has covered him from the start.