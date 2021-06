Community members gathered at the Whitepine Cemetery on Sunday to observe Memorial Day and honor veterans who have passed. About two dozen residents gathered at the cemetery in prayer and song in remembrance. Pastor John Wallace of the Whitepine Community Church shared a few words about how grateful he was to all those who served and sacrificed. " I'm very grateful to those brave souls who died giving it all." Wallace also said it's easy to overlook the sacrifices of families on the homefront. "Let us never forget the loved ones who also sacrifice in supporting those who serve."