Everything you need to know about supervet Noel Fitzpatrick

Is it me, or do the fans start getting darker and darker with these theories when they start noticing plot holes and other inaccuracies that they don’t happen to like or understand in a sitcom? It’s not me, I know that much, but this theory concerning That 70s Show is something that can’t help but be pretty dark since it tackles the plot holes that came later in the show by explaining that the tornado that Eric was thought to have escaped on his way to pick up Donna for the prom actually caught up with him and tossed his car about so badly that he ended up in a coma. The rest of the show ends up being Eric’s unconscious recollections of events as they play out in his mind, which for a lot of people would fix any and all discrepancies that a lot of fans didn’t care for. If there’s one thing to say about the fans when it comes to getting what they want, many of them will find ways to shift their own personal reality to fit the narrative that they want to focus on. In this particular case, Eric’s coma is the reason why there are so many moments that fans feel the continuity of the show started to fail, as various parts of many episodes started to drift apart in a manner that didn’t appear to make any sense. But there were other bits of evidence that made this feasible since Donna’s parents were aware of a teen that was in critical condition after the tornado had come through, and Eric’s mother recording things for him while he was off teaching in Africa was another bit of justification that was used. In other words, the fans were grabbing at every straw they could fin that would prove the theory that he was in a coma and close to dying, and finally died when he came back to see everyone and then said goodbye.