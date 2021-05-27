newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

From TV to real life, Youth on Course has made all the difference for this Michigan family

By Greg Johnson
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Melendez family of golfers from Ann Arbor first found out about Youth on Course from a television commercial. Further investigation convinced Tori and Robert that it was perfect for their three golfing children, Amaya, Mia and Robbie, and eventually they were directed to the Golf Association of Michigan website (GAM.org) to register and start paying $5 or less per round for their young golfers to play at participating golf courses.

