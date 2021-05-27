From TV to real life, Youth on Course has made all the difference for this Michigan family

We talked a few weeks ago about how there’s a town in Maryland fighting for the right for women to be topless on the beach. In a roundabout way, a school district in Florida is fighting the same fight. 80 seniors at Bartram Trail High School had their photos digitally manipulated to add clothing to areas of the chest that may have been exposed. All of the photos edited were photos of young women and none of them were consulted about this decision prior to the yearbooks being released.