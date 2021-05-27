newsbreak-logo
New coral reef restoration technology aims to reverse climate change damage

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers “feeling like a visitor at an amazing party” on her diving trips to a bay near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy where she swam above coral reefs with nurse sharks, sea turtles and countless colorful fish. But on a return trip after...

rock947.com
Wildlifetucsonpost.com

Aussie researchers use satellites to monitor health of coral reefs

SYDNEY, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Australian marine researchers are working in an international team which has developed a satellite-based system to monitor coral reef bleaching around the world. The Allen Coral Atlas project, a collaboration between Australia's University of Queensland (UQ), the Arizona State University in the United States and...
Key Largo, FLArgus Press

United Arab Emirates awards grants for Keys reef restoration

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida Keys-based coral restoration organizations have been awarded shares of a United Arab Emirates grant. Coral Restoration Foundation is to get more than $1.9 million for work at Carysfort Reef off North Key Largo, and Reef Renewal USA is to receive more than $176,000 for coral enhancement at Sombrero Reef off Marathon, the United Way announced Thursday. Both sectors are in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
Environmenttheunionstar.com

Restoring Coral Reefs Around the World

(Family Features) If the world does nothing, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, scientists estimate 90% of the world's tropical reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection. However, there are groups working to restore...
EnvironmentCourier News

Study: Climate change added $8 billion to Sandy's damages

Climate change-triggered sea level rise added $8 billion in damage during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, one of nation's costliest weather disasters, a new study said. During Sandy — a late fall freak combination of a hurricane and other storms that struck New York and surrounding areas — the seas were almost 4 inches (9.6 centimeters) higher because of human-caused climate change, according to a study in Tuesday’s journal Nature Communications. Researchers calculated that those few inches caused 13% of Sandy’s overall $62.5 billion damage, flooding 36,000 more homes. Sandy killed 147 people, 72 in the eastern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

$8.1 billion in damages from Hurricane Sandy directly linked to human-caused climate change

Research to be published tomorrow in the journal Nature Communications is the first study to quantify the costs of storm damage caused by sea level rise driven specifically by human-induced climate change. Researchers from Stevens Institute of Technology, Climate Central, Rutgers University and other institutions found this self-inflicted damage to be $8.1 billion of Hurricane Sandy's damage and an additional 71,000 people and 36,000 homes exposed to Sandy's flooding.
WildlifeThe Guardian

Scientists launch tool to detect bleaching of coral reefs in near real time

Scientists have launched a world-first system to detect in almost real time the bleaching of the planet’s coral reefs that are under severe threat from global heating. The developers of the new tool, which has been four years in the making, claim it can allow anyone to check if reefs known to be under heat stress have actually started to bleach.
Environmentjohnmenadue.com

Coral Reef Forecast: grim but hope and action will ensure survival

Australia’s mish mash of climate policies are consistent with a 2.5 – 3.0°C rise in global average temperature compared to pre-industrial levels. That would wipe out all the world’s coral reefs, force half a billion people into food insecurity and destroy one of the seven natural wonders of the world.
WildlifeSmithonian

DNA Makes Waves in the Fight to Save Coral Reefs

Coral reefs house roughly a quarter of all known marine species, making them some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet. But as their environments have become less friendly from climate change in recent decades, corals are struggling to stay healthy and support the life that relies on them.
ScienceScience Now

Local management matters for coral reefs

You are currently viewing the summary. The ability of corals to build reefs depends on a nutritional symbiosis between the coral animal and intracellular, single-celled microalgae. Coral bleaching is the visual manifestation of a breakdown in this relationship; it is a response to stress, including temperatures 1° to 2°C above normal maxima. Global warming has resulted in sharp increases in the frequency and magnitude of bleaching events (1), which have already caused enormous damage to reefs worldwide. However, the importance of other factors in aggravating the effects of high temperatures has been disputed (2). On page 977 of this issue, Donovan et al. (3) show that the amount of coral loss 1 year after bleaching is highly correlated globally with other aspects of reef health, specifically the abundance of macroalgae and sea urchins. This suggests that local management can help to ameliorate the impacts of marine heatwaves.
Scienceecomagazine.com

Coral Reef Restorations Can Be Optimized to Reduce Flood Risk

New practical guidelines for reef restoration will benefit coral ecosystems while also providing coastal communities with effective protection from flood risk. A new study by the open access publisher Frontiers sets out guidelines to maximize the benefits of reef restoration, not only for the coral ecosystem, but also to protect local communities from coastal flooding. Researchers simulated waves travelling over different reef profiles at various stages of restoration and found that to reduce the risk of flooding, the upper fore reef and middle reef flat, typically characterized by physically-robust coral species, should be targeted for restoration.
Environmentworkboat.com

NOIA adopts new climate change position and principles

The National Ocean Industries Association and its member companies commit to a collaborative approach with all stakeholders in providing solutions that balance environmental, social, economic, and energy needs for society. We contribute to the advancement of principles of innovation, conservation, efficiency, resiliency, mitigation, and adaptation that must be part of a systematic approach to addressing the climate challenge.
WildlifeFuturity

Mangroves offer coral reefs a refuge from stress

More species of corals live in mangrove forests than in nearby shallow reefs, finds a new analysis of how environmental factors influence the growth and health of corals. Researchers say this is a testament to coral adaptability, and the importance of ecological partnerships—such as between corals and mangroves—for the resilience of these ecosystems in the wake of human-made environmental turmoil.
ScienceEurekAlert

Local management crucial to helping coral reefs survive warming waters

Local management of coral reefs to ease environmental stressors, such as overfishing or pollution, could increase reefs' chances of recovery after devastating coral bleaching events caused by climate change, a new study finds. The results suggest that caring for reefs on a local scale might help them persist globally. When waters warm, corals can die quickly and en masse in coral bleaching events. Marine warming due to climate change has resulted in sharp increases in both the frequency and magnitude of these mass mortality events, which have already caused severe damage to reefs worldwide. Because of the global nature of coral bleaching, many studies argue that mitigating climate change is the only way to ensure the survival of these sensitive ecosystems. Occasionally, however, surviving corals rebound after bleaching events, and reefs recover. It's unknown whether local reef management strategies play a role in this resilience. Mary Donovan and colleagues evaluated data from 223 coral reefs from across the Caribbean and Indo-Pacific and found that coral loss one year after bleaching was highly correlated to aspects of reef health - specifically the abundance of sea urchins and macroalgae, which are indicators of overfishing and pollution. According to the findings, locally managed reefs, where human stressors were minimized, fared better than non-managed reefs. While the mechanisms underpinning this resilience remain to be discovered, Donovan et al. argue that, in addition to efforts to reduce global carbon emissions, local management is crucial to helping coral reefs to survive the Anthropocene. "During upcoming global negotiations, governments should remember that in addition to setting ambitious targets for lowering greenhouse gas emissions, empowering local communities to manage reef and other marine resources is an important strategy to reduce the negative impacts of climate change," writes Nancy Knowlton in a related Perspective.
WildlifeScience Daily

Widespread coral-algae symbioses endured historical climate changes

One of the most important and widespread reef-building corals, known as cauliflower coral, exhibits strong partnerships with certain species of symbiotic algae, and these relationships have persisted through periods of intense climate fluctuations over the last 1.5 million years, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings suggest that these corals and their symbiotic algae may have the capacity to adjust to modern-day increases in ocean warming, at least over the coming decades.
EnvironmentWired

This Evolutionary Gift May Protect Coral From Climate Change

The coral reefs of the world have taken a lot of abuse lately. As the planet heats up, a 2017 study found that record high temperatures led to the death of roughly one-third of the corals in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Similarly, a 2005 assessment found that after being hit by a heat wave and a series of hurricanes, 90 percent of corals in the US Virgin Islands died. And a 2019 United Nations report predicts that 70 to 90 percent of the corals on Earth will perish if the global temperature rises by 1.5 degrees Celsius, the limit mandated by the Paris Agreement.
AnimalsThe Hill

How 'engineered' coral can save the Earth's reefs from extinction

Coral reefs cover 0.1 percent of the ocean’s floor, housing more than 25 percent of marine life. A new gallery at the London Zoo will highlight the research being done to conserve these reefs. Coral reefs are being destroyed by the effects of climate change. A new gallery at the...