Cruz Azul will host Toronto FC in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Cruz Azul is coming off a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in the first leg and will look to keep that momentum when they take the field tonight. They can secure a spot in the top four with a victory tonight. As for Toronto FC, they will need a big game out of their squad if they want to have a chance to advance.