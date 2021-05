A man believed to be the owner of a tiger which was spotted wandering around a Houston, Texas neighbourhood on Sunday had previously been arrested and bailed on a murder charge. According to Houston police, the man named Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was taken back in custody and charged with felony evading arrest.A video from Sunday shows the tiger with a collar roaming around the streets of a residential area in Houston, where he comes face-to-face with an armed man who can be heard asking the owner to take the tiger back inside.The man was an off-duty Waller...